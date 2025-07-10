Claressa Shields Shares Eye-Opening Take On Sparring Shakur Stevenson Ahead of Zepeda Bout

Over the past few weeks, Shakur Stevenson has found himself the center of attention, not always for the right reasons. What was meant to be a defining showdown against William Zepeda on July 12, one that could solidify his status as one of the best lightweights around, has now turned into a seminal fight to silence critics. And the shift came after His Excellency Turki Alalshikh issued a pointed ultimatum to end “tom and Jerry” style fights.

A month ago, following a lackluster May for Riyadh Season, where major cards featuring Devin Haney, Canelo Alvarez, and Ryan Garcia drew heavy criticism, HE Alalshikh took matters into his own hands. The GEA chairman raised the stakes, making it clear he would no longer tolerate “Tom and Jerry”-style matchups. Many fans saw this as a direct shot at Stevenson, known for his defensive style. Now, with the WBC lightweight champion set to headline the ‘Ring III’ event in Queens, HE Alalshikh has implemented a bold solution to keep fighters from evading action: shrink the ring. It’s very likely a joke. But it must have triggered something in Shakur who immediately responded, “See you Saturday!”

But it seems Shakur Stevenson might not have much to worry about. Why? Claressa Shields is here to give fans an inside look at how he’s really preparing. Just an hour ago, a new post surfaced via @Danny on X, featuring a short clip of The GWOAT reflecting on their recent sparring session and what it revealed about Stevenson’s form.

Claressa Shields, who is preparing for her own title defense against Lani Daniels in her 17th professional bout, recalled sparring with the 23-0 boxer. “I have sparred Shakur [Stevenson] twice and it went very physical. I was going forward a lot and cutting off the ring. So, he really was in there standing there banging with me and I hit him with a very hard body shot that pissed him off and I mean he just started going and started throwing everything,” Shields recalled. So what that means is, if Zepeda manages to land some effective shots, forget deterring the WBC champion, it would only get Shakur motivated to fight harder.

Though the Newark native has often been criticized for having “pillow hands,” his elite defensive skills may prove too difficult for Zepeda to crack. If Zepeda tries to frustrate him with pressure and volume, it could backfire, possibly igniting the kind of fire that led Stevenson to score a knockout win over Josh Padley in February. But can he truly deliver? That’s for Shakur Stevenson to prove, and for his fans to wait and see. Anyway, this isn’t the first time Claressa Shields has spoken highly of the Newark native.

Claressa Shields puzzled by Alalshikh’s Shakur Stevenson tweet

As soon as HE Turki Alalshikh’s “shrinking ring” comment quickly went viral, it also caught the attention of none other than two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields. Like many, she found the concept puzzling. “We have a surprise for Shakur Stevenson on Saturday, a ring that shrinks as the fight goes on. 😈 Shakur says he is ready to deliver a beatdown of William Zepeda, and I know the Mexican is prepared for the challenge of the biggest fight of his life. 🥊 🔥,” the Saudi Royal tweeted. However, Shields responded with a simple but pointed question: “What exactly does this mean @Turki_alalshikh ?”

Her concern is valid. If the ring were to actually shrink, it would significantly disrupt Shakur Stevenson’s game plan, one that relies heavily on movement and distance in the early rounds before turning up the pressure. While it’s likely HE Alalshikh was joking or attempting to spark some pre-fight tension, the 30-year-old still sought clarity. Is this just mind games to push the 23-0 boxer into a more aggressive fight? Or is there a surprise twist in the setup that could genuinely affect the bout’s outcome?

We’ll have our answers on July 12. But in the meantime, HE Alalshikh’s provocative statement has already lit a fire under Shakur Stevenson. The Newark native responded quickly and bluntly, raising the stakes and fan anticipation ahead of his clash with the unbeaten William Zepeda. That said, the question is: does Shakur Stevenson have what it takes to hand William Zepeda the first loss of his professional career? What do you think?