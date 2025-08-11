Claressa Shields Throws $150K Jab at Laila Ali for Stalling $15M Superfight

Claressa Shields has long expressed interest in facing retired, undefeated boxer Laila Ali, the granddaughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali. Although talks about a potential fight surfaced years ago, the bout never materialized. However, the conversation reignited recently after Ali revealed she would consider a comeback if offered a staggering $15 million, comments she made during the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor trilogy.

Shields moved quickly and offered the 47-year-old exactly what she wanted, claiming Wynn Records had $15 million in escrow for the fight. Laila Ali was silent on the matter for a bit—she responded to the fight offer through a video, claiming she would let everyone know when she was ready. However, Claressa Shields later revealed that Ali had rejected the fight offer. Yet, the trash talk around the fight isn’t over.

Having seen the fight collapse once again, the 30-year-old appeared in a video shared by ES News, where she took indirect jabs at Laila Ali while flaunting $150K. “I went and spent a good $90K on my wrist,” Shields said in the video titled, ‘Laila Ali ducking me says Claressa Shields, who called Laila’s bluff.’ The clip was originally posted on Shields’ Instagram, where she showcased a diamond and gem-encrusted gold watch.

In case you were wondering, it’s a Bvlgari Serpenti, which Shields revealed in the caption of her post. “Congrats GWOAT [BVLGARI Official], my first big girl purchase 90K on my Wrist! Yes, it’s 1 of 2 of these made! Just treating myself,” she wrote before sharing more details about the watch. “134 VVS Set Diamonds, 26Mm 18 Kt, 18 kt Rose Gold bracelet.” Prices for the Bvlgari Serpenti vary depending on model, materials, and features.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClaressaTheGWOATShields (@claressashields)

While entry-level versions can cost around $5K, high-end models can reach up to $100K—which seems to be what Shields bought. But the watch wasn’t the end of her flaunting shenanigans. “And I got a $60K in my hand,” she added, holding up cash as she said, “This that fight money, for real, for real.” Later in the video, Shields pretends to talk to the pile of cash. When a bystander asks who she’s speaking to, Shields laughs and replies, “Nobody important.”

Regardless, this raises the question: why exactly did Laila Ali turn down the fight offer after demanding $15 million herself?

Claressa Shields claims Laila Ali is scared of her

After making a $15 million offer to Laila Ali’s team for the historic boxing match, the Flint, Michigan native appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports, where she expressed frustration with Ali, claiming that the retired boxer was scared of her. “Laila and her representatives have told us no, and she doesn’t want to fight,” Shields told the reporters.

via Imago CA: The 2023 ESPY Awards – Arrivals Claressa Shields arrives at The 2023 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Los Angeles CA USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xSipaxUSAx Editorial use only sipausa_47309944

“I wouldn’t fight me either—I understand that she’s scared,” Shields said bluntly. Considering the 18-year age gap between the two, this might not be the worst decision from Ali’s team, but Shields had other ideas about why Ali had mentioned $15 million to begin with. “She wants to be in the public eye and keep her name tied to me because I’m young and poppin’.”

From the looks of things, the Laila Ali vs. Claressa Shields fight is truly out of the question now. However, the 29-year-old doesn’t want to stop shaming Ali for ducking a fight against her. What did you make of Shields’ latest purchase? Do you think Ali should fight her?