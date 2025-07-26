Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

The last time Claressa Shields showed up in the ring, she became the undisputed heavyweight champion. Now, five months later, the 30-year-old is preparing to defend her undisputed crown for the first time. Against who? Well, her target will be Whangarei, New Zealand’s Lani Daniels, the reigning IBF light heavyweight champion. When are they fighting?

Shields and Daniels will lock horns on 26 July 2025 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan—so ‘The Smiling Assassin’ is at a hometown disadvantage, in addition to Shields’ extensive talent and elite skills. With barely any time left in the match, let’s find out whether the 37-year-old really stands a chance against the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Predicting Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Who has better stats and record?

Claressa Shields enters the ring with an unblemished professional record of 16-0 (3 KOs) and an extraordinary amateur record of 77 wins and 1 loss. The Flint, Michigan, native has consistently competed at the highest level of the sport. In contrast, Lani Daniels holds a respectable, but far less decorated, professional record of 11-2-2 (1 KO).

While both women have similar numbers in terms of professional fights, the gap in overall experience is substantial. Shields has faced far superior opponents throughout her career, while Daniels has struggled against lesser competition, including two losses to Geovana Peres and back-to-back draws with Tessa Tualevao, whom she previously defeated by unanimous decision in 2019.

Even in terms of power, Shields holds the edge with an 18.75% knockout rate compared to Daniels’ 9.09%. Though Shields isn’t known as a knockout artist, her dominance in skill, pedigree, and experience makes her the clear favorite. A stoppage is unlikely, but Shields should comfortably cruise to a decision victory on the judges’ scorecards. But can Daniels’ physicality give her an edge?

Shields vs. Daniels height, weight, reach comparison, and more

‘T-Rex’ Shields stands at 5′8″ (173 cm) with a matching wingspan of 68″ (173 cm), giving her a slight physical advantage over Lani Daniels, who measures 5′6½″ (169 cm) with a 67″ (170 cm) reach. While the difference isn’t massive, it still tilts the scale in Shields’ favor—a less-than-ideal situation for the New Zealander.

In terms of weight, both fighters have experience competing in the heavyweight division, so neither gains a distinct edge there. Shields, however, has proven her adaptability across weight classes, making it clear that weight is no obstacle for her. She appears comfortable at her current size, which only adds to the challenge Daniels faces.

With advantages in size, experience, skill, and form, Shields enters the bout holding all the cards. Unless Daniels produces something truly extraordinary, it would take nothing short of a miracle for her to pull off an upset.

All in all, it’s a slam dunk for Claressa Shields, and the betting odds reflect that, with Shields entering the fight a -2000 heavy favorite, while Daniels is a +1000 underdog. But odds can be proven wrong, take, for example, the Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown fight. Do you think Daniels can do something similar?