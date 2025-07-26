Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Undercard Boxers Have Used Before

July is delivering a feast of fights. Just a week after three outstanding cards lit up the boxing world, the sport now gears up for an exciting showdown tonight. Headlining under Salita Promotions, Claressa Shields will defend her undisputed crown against New Zealand’s light heavyweight champion, Lani Daniels, who steps into the ring for the 16th time despite facing disadvantages in experience, age, height, reach, and weight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Shields steps into the ring with an impressive undefeated record of 16 wins and 0 losses, boasting three knockouts that contribute to a knockout ratio of 18.75%. Daniels boasts an impressive 11-2-2 record. In her most recent bout in September 2024, she defended her IBF Light Heavyweight title with a decisive victory over Bolatito Oluwole. Both fighters stand at a pivotal moment, each with everything to prove. What better way to ignite the atmosphere than with the perfect, adrenaline-pumping walkout music? Let’s dive into the walkout music choices for both the boxers and the undercard fighters this time around, as well as what they’ve selected in the past.

Which walkout songs will Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels choose?

For Claressa Shields, her walkout game has always been packed with meaning and purpose. Most memorably, she had Papoose perform his timeless verse from Busta Rhymes’ 2006 hit Touch It when she fought and defeated Danielle Perkins on February 2. Before that, when she overcame Lepage-Joanisse last year, Shields was accompanied by Detroit’s own Dej Loaf and The GWOAT Drumline, with Dej Loaf’s Try Me setting the tone for the night. In her June 2023 defense against Cornejo, legendary Motown group The Four Tops performed the U.S. National Anthem before the fight, while Detroit rapper Kash Doll delivered a live rap performance to fire up the crowd. And when the Flint native faced her archrival Savannah Marshall two years ago to claim her second undisputed title, Shields walked out to Jadakiss’ iconic The Champ is Here.

Claressa Shields has also made a memorable entrance to The Champion by Lyric da Queen on the night she captured the WBC and IBF super middleweight titles. While her song choice for tonight remains under wraps, reports suggest that multi-platinum recording artist Rick Ross will accompany Shields during her walkout, marking her much-anticipated return to the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EAG Sports Management (@eagsports)

Meanwhile, “The Smiling Assassin” Lani Daniels has made a habit of selecting unique and powerful walkout songs. During her IBF heavyweight title defense against Razel Mohammed in August 2023, she delivered a stirring entrance with a live performance of the traditional New Zealand Haka, honoring her Māori heritage. For her professional debut against Trish Vaka in 2017, Daniels opted for the bold, vibrant beats of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow. It will be interesting to see how the 37-year-old surprises us this time.

Which walkout songs are the undercard fighters choosing?

Though much of the walkout music for the 10 undercard events remains unknown, we do know that Tony Harrison, who is coming off a defeat against Tim Tszyu in 2023, is stepping into the ring for the first time after being absent throughout 2024. In his 35th bout, he faces the less experienced Edward Ulloa Diaz, and it will be interesting to see what music he chooses for his walkout this time.

If history is any indication, Harrison has previously favored old-school funk, walking out to Super Bad by James Brown. As for the others on the card, Edward Diaz, Pryce Taylor, Robert Simms, Samantha Worthington, Victoire Piteau, Caroline Veyre, and Licia Boudersa, no official walkout tracks have been confirmed.

On Reddit, fans are buzzing especially about Harrison’s comeback. One of r/Boxing commentators said, “I’m kind of excited to see Tony Harrison back in the ring. I know his best days are behind him but I think if he can win a few in a row he could fight for a title.”

That said, do you have any picks of who will win between Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels? And do you have any favorite picks for the undercard events?