Claudio Squeo’s Devastating Injuries Overshadowed by Jai Opetaia’s Gesture After Nasty KO

Jai Opetaia stepped into the ring for his 28th professional bout on June 8 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, where he defended his IBF cruiserweight title against the then-unbeaten Italian challenger Claudio Squeo. It was the 34-year-old’s first world title shot, coming off a second-round TKO win over Orlando de Jesus Estrada. But if Squeo thought Jai Opetaia would be an easy task, he couldn’t have been more wrong. Not only did he suffer the first loss of his professional career, but he also left the ring with his jaw broken in two places. Surprisingly, there seems to be no bitterness from Squeo, despite the brutal defeat at the hands of the heavy-hitting Aussie.

The Australian southpaw delivered a punishing performance, overwhelming a challenger who, in hindsight, appeared entirely out of his depth. It’s a reminder that shiny records and fringe continental belts don’t always translate to world-class pedigree. Although Squeo entered the bout 17-0 with 9 knockouts, the jump up in competition was simply too steep. Outclassed from the start, he gave everything he had before a devastating right hook in the fifth round sealed his fate. Claudio Squeo took in knee in the corner and never got up. Now with a 28-0 record with 22 knockouts, Jai Opetaia once again proved why he sits atop the division, while Squeo remains in Australia, recovering from surgery to repair two fractures in his jaw.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Claudio Squeo shared a heartfelt health update following his loss to Jai Opetaia. Writing in Italian, Squeo assured fans he was doing well after undergoing surgery to repair two jaw fractures sustained during the fight. “A lot of you write to me to know about my condition. Just left the operating room to repair the two fractures I suffered in my jaw in the match. The surgery went fine. I’m just fine!” he wrote. He went on to express immense gratitude toward Jai Opetaia and his team, who ensured he received the best possible care. “All this was possible because of @jaiopetaia Team who is treating me like a brother. They took me to Shannon Webber, the best surgeon in Australia,” Squeo added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley – NJB (@notjustboxing) Expand Post

AD

According to reports, the surgeon who performed the operation, Shannon Webber, described it as the “worst broken jaw” he had ever encountered. Despite the severity of the injury, the 34-year-old Italian cruiserweight remains incredibly positive about the entire experience. In a message shared with Tasman Fighters, Squeo reiterated, “Special thanks to @tasmanfighters for treating me like family. I got to know that @jaiopetaia immediately after the match concerned about my condition and told his team to look after me by all means.”

Perhaps most touching was Squeo’s revelation that Opetaia himself was deeply concerned about his well-being immediately after the bout. “This makes us understand who he is… not only a phenomenon as a boxer, a real man, endowed with great sensitivity and heart,” he wrote. While stories like this often get overshadowed by the brutality of the sport, Opetaia’s post-fight actions speak volumes about his character.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not many fighters go out of their way to ensure their opponent receives top-tier medical treatment. Regardless, with five successful title defenses under his belt, the question now is, what’s next for Jai Opetaia? Will he pursue unification, move up in weight, or continue building his legacy one brutal knockout at a time?

Jai Opetaia is already locked in on his next victim

When it comes to Australia’s unofficial pound-for-pound crown, Jai Opetaia stands alone. The undefeated 29-year-old powerhouse from Wyong, New South Wales, has spent the past three years dismantling every opponent put in front of him. In that time, he’s captured and defended both the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles, rising to the top of ESPN’s cruiserweight rankings. With dominance firmly established, the next logical step in his journey is chasing a rare unification bout in an otherwise fractured division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Standing in his way is Mexican star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, the current holder of the WBO and WBA belts. Though no deal has been finalized, a showdown between Ramirez and Opetaia remains one of the most talked-about possibilities in boxing. Rumors continue to swirl that the two could share the stage on the undercard of the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event this September in Las Vegas, a fitting backdrop for what would be a high-stakes clash. For now, the wait continues as Jai Opetaia’s camp intensifies efforts to lock in the fight.

“I’m chasing Zurdo. My eyes are locked on them (unification fights). The best should be fighting the best,” Opetaia told DAZN in the lead-up to his recent win over Claudio Squeo. With Squeo now added to his growing list of victims, the pressure is mounting on Ramirez. A unification bout in the second half of the year doesn’t just seem likely, it may become impossible for Ramirez to dodge. If it does happen, the only question is: who do you think will walk away as the true king of the cruiserweights?