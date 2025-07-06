Coach Reveals Shakur Stevenson’s Concerning Gameplan for William Zepeda Clash Despite Turki Alalshikh’s Warning

When boxing meets bravado, the real punch often lands before the bell even rings. In the ever-escalating build-up to Shakur Stevenson’s highly anticipated showdown with William Zepeda, the conversation has been anything but tame. As fans speculate wildly about who might emerge victorious, it’s not just fists that are doing the talking—trainers, promoters, and even His Excellency Turki Alalshikh have weighed in, each adding their own flavor to the spectacle.

Just days before the clash, Alalshikh took to X with a cryptic and cheeky message. “We have a surprise for @ShakurStevenson on Saturday, a ring that shrinks as the fight goes on,” he posted, teasing a gimmick straight out of a video game. While such a feature isn’t part of the official 18×18 ring contract, the very idea sent social media into a frenzy. Turki further stirred the pot by claiming Shakur is “ready to deliver a beatdown of William Zepeda,” before assuring fans that the Mexican fighter is ready for the “biggest fight of his life.” With mind games already in motion, fans are left wondering: is this merely promotional flair or something more tactical?

Amid all this drama, Rashiem Jefferson, aka Coach Rell, who in the past has trained Shakur Stevenson, decided to throw his own haymaker—verbally, that is. In an interview with YSM Sports Media, Rell gave an unfiltered take on what he expects to unfold. “Man, Shakur [is] going [to] box him, beat him up. Box him, beat him up,” the coach declared emphatically. “I think Shakur is against the defense. I think he’s going to have to show that he can fight. He can box. He can do it all. And that boy’s IQ—something different,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rell continued, sizing up the stylistic gap between the two fighters. “And I don’t think Zepeda’s IQ is on that level. Just a fighter that come forward throwing punches all the time. That only get you to a certain point in boxing, know what I mean? In boxing, to become a great fighter or a great anything in boxing, you got to be able to change your game plan when needed. You gotta be able to make adjustments, and Zepeda can’t make adjustments,” he explained.

AD

Driving his point home with sharp observation, he added: “You ever seen Zepeda making adjustments to be a boxer? No, never. All Zepeda do is come forward and throw punches. No head movement, no nothing. Behind the high guard, throwing shots. And I think that’s easy to exploit—especially for somebody like Shakur at a high level like that.”

And the 28-year-old knows that pretty well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shakur Stevenson says he’ll keep beating Zepeda well after the bell

With July 12th fast approaching, the stage is set at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens for what could be a defining night in Shakur Stevenson’s career. Defending his WBC title against the hard-hitting William Zepeda, Stevenson is entering the ring with more than just championship ambitions—he’s carrying a grudge against the doubters. While Zepeda boasts the higher knockout ratio, Stevenson believes the real power lies in his own hands.

Speaking to The Ring, the Newark native didn’t mince words. “I pull out my belt and I beat the s**t out of him and keep beating him all night until the referee jumps in or someone jumps in to save him,” Stevenson declared, painting a vivid picture of his violent intentions. Though such bravado isn’t uncommon for the undefeated southpaw, it’s clear he’s feeling the heat from fans and pundits who continue to question his ability to finish fights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 28, Stevenson is no stranger to pressure—or criticism. Known more for his slick defense and ring generalship than for raw aggression, he seems determined to rewrite that narrative against Zepeda. “He’s got more knockouts, but I’ve got more power,” Stevenson insisted, hinting that statistics can be misleading when viewed without context.

Whether Stevenson lives up to his promise or gets caught mid-assault remains to be seen—but one thing’s for sure, July 12th won’t be short on fireworks.