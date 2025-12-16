Coach Ryan Garcia Hits Female Rapper in Awkward Sparring Session Ahead of Her Boxing Debut

American boxer Ryan Garcia is eagerly awaiting his next fight, but a recent unplanned sparring session has suddenly put the former WBC interim champion back in the spotlight. Controversial rapper and reality TV star Chrisean Rock aimed to sharpen her street-fighting skills, so she teamed up with Garcia for a friendly sparring session. The session, however, ended unexpectedly and quickly went viral across social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This fun session with Ryan Garcia didn’t come out of nowhere for the “Baddie,” Chrisean Rock. A few weeks ago, the American star was involved in a public brawl, which motivated her to take her boxing skills to a professional level. “He bouta show me how to use both my hands,” Chrisean had mentioned in an Instagram Story. “I will be going pro in Jesus’ name.” Following that, Chrisean Rock announced the debut over Ryan’s Kick stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia says he had to switch to survival mode

Ryan Garcia has cemented his reputation as one of the world’s fastest punchers, known for his signature “invisible punch.” Even American rapper Chrisean Rock couldn’t escape it. What started as a light, friendly sparring session quickly escalated when Chrisean Rock charged at ‘The King’, unleashing her frustration.

Her strikes, however, missed proper boxing form and looked more like a cat fight, while Garcia focused on defending himself.

“Damn, she was trying to kill me,” Ryan Garcia reacted at one point. “Bro, you hit horror,” which made Chrisean Rock hesitate, realizing her attacks could seriously injure a professional fighter. “It’s like throwing a baby in water,” Garcia advised the American rapper at one point.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the sparring continued, Ryan Garcia’s invisible punch unexpectedly landed on Chrisean Rock. “Ni–a hit me…he cracked me,” Chrisean Rock reacted after the accidental hit.

“I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, sorry. No, it was an accident, I stuck my hand out. I didn’t plan… Oh my, oh my God. I hit her. No, that was an accident, I swear.” After that, Ryan Garcia immediately apologized to Chrisean Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, the American TV personality didn’t take it too seriously. Getting jabs to the face has almost become a habit for Chrisean Rock. This week, she found herself in another altercation at the Compton Christmas parade.

Chrisean has a long history of viral fights, including one in which she lost a front tooth. The positive side is that she is now improving her boxing skills through sparring with Ryan Garcia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrisean Rock appreciates the opportunity

Fans on the internet debated the Ryan Garcia vs. Chrisean Rock sparring session, but for Chrisean Rock, it represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Her life often involves altercations, and this past weekend’s Compton Christmas parade incident only added to that reputation.

During the parade, she reportedly fought an alleged gang member, while her boyfriend, Blueface, even issued warnings to the individual involved. Although that incident is now behind her, Chrisean Rock has already started training with world-class boxer Ryan Garcia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after ‘The King’, landed a punch on her during the sparring session, she still showed respect by sending her regards to him in the comments. Later, Ryan Garcia posted the video on Instagram, noting, “It was an accident, chat.” Thousands of boxing fans reacted to the clip, and Chrisean Rock wrote in the comments, “Appreciate the opportunity.”

So, what’s your take on the coach after seeing this version of Ryan Garcia in the friendly sparring session?