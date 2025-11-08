Concern Grows for Mike Tyson After He Switches Focus From Floyd Mayweather to Jake Paul

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me! That’s how people might be feeling after Mike Tyson said he wants a rematch against Jake Paul. The pair collided last year in November in a professional fight. But instead of fireworks, fans got a slow, one-sided bout that saw Paul walk away with the win—and plenty of disappointed viewers. All the negativity aside, the fight broke viewership records.

That’s thanks in no small part to Netflix’s global reach. Still, numbers aside, the fight exposed Tyson’s age—the then-58-year-old even admitted afterward that he barely remembered the bout. Now, it seems ‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t learned his lesson. Despite being slated to face undefeated Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition next year, the heavyweight legend is calling for another shot at ‘The Problem Child.’

Mike Tyson is not satisfied with just Floyd Mayweather

“I didn’t want to use that for an excuse, but I had some real bad health problems, but I’m fine now,” Tyson told Hard Rock Bet ahead of his exhibition with Mayweather. Since his loss to Jake Paul, Tyson has once again made headlines—this time for reports that he and Floyd Mayweather are planning an exhibition bout in 2026. While details remain scarce, the clash between two boxing icons is expected to generate massive paydays for both.

Mike Tyson, however, insists he’s in better shape than ever. “I have no excuses. I feel good right now. This is the best I’ve felt. I can’t wait to start getting in the ring. I learned [a lot] from my last fight.” Still, the Mayweather fight might not satisfy his competitive itch. Reflecting on his preparation, he added, “I’m just hoping, after this Floyd fight, maybe we can have a rematch. Yes, I would be interested in that.”

When asked about Paul’s performance, Tyson admitted, “He did well. But I want to try it again.” Meanwhile, Paul’s own plans took a hit after his scheduled exhibition with Gervonta Davis was canceled. The November 14 Netflix event was scrapped after Davis’ ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him for multiple charges, including battery and kidnapping. As a result, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions pulled the plug, leaving his next opponent uncertain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MENACE BOXING (@menaceboxing_)

Despite all the speculation, Tyson is unlikely to be Paul’s next rival—though that hasn’t stopped fans from reacting passionately, torn between concern for the boxing legend and frustration over his persistence.

Fan hopes Jake Paul knocks out Tyson

After the first fight, the public is clearly losing interest in seeing Tyson in the ring. Instead, this fan is convinced Tyson is fighting just to collect a bag. “If this is true…. Unc just wants to spin the block, make back more of the money Don King stole from [him],” the user commented.

Meanwhile, another user urged Tyson to avoid fighting again. “Mike, please hang up the gloves for your own health,” the user commented. Technically, he already has, but that didn’t stop him.

The next user seemed frustrated and done with Tyson. “Honestly, I hope [the fight happens], and I hope Jake Paul knocks this man out because I am absolutely tired of this circus act,” the user commented. However, for the rematch to happen, the public should be willing to watch, and after their first fight, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Another user seemed concerned for Tyson. “Omfg…. please don’t, stay at home and relax,” the user commented. But Tyson doesn’t appear to be in the mood to do so.

Someone else had similar feelings. “That is just very sad,” the user claimed. But to Tyson, it’s clearly not—it’s just another way to bring in some money.

That said, fans online seem split—some are simply done with Mike Tyson’s comeback attempts, while others are worried about his well-being. His insistence on continuing to fight is chipping away at his legendary legacy, though Tyson himself doesn’t seem too bothered by it. But what do you make of it all?