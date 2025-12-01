Congratulations Pour In for Hollywood’s Mike Tyson After Winning Bruce Lee Honor

Mike Tyson and Bruce Lee are legends in their own right, revolutionizing the world not only through their discipline and fighting calibre, but also with their charisma. Now, Michael Jai White has connected the icons while forging his own historic moment.

In 1995, Tyson hit the cinema as an ode to the boxer’s unrelenting struggles to get to the top. While the film took Fire and Fear: The Inside Story of Mike Tyson by José Torres as its inspiration, White helped flesh out Tyson on the screen. Three decades later, the world is ready to celebrate White, not only for his jaw-dropping performance in the movie, but also for his years of phenomenal performances, bridging martial arts and Hollywood.

Michael Jai White knocks out a historic Bruce Lee honor

The American actor and lifelong martial artist, Michael Jai White, not only stuns the movie industry with his extensive stunt sequences, but also has trained in multiple disciplines. Practising arts like Shotokan, Goju-ryu, Taekwondo, Wushu, White holds seven black belts. So it is not really a stretch to call White the Mike Tyson of Hollywood.

Translating that to his film fiesta, White sketched out characters like ex-CIA operative Black Dynamite and Afro-American superhero Al Simmons, aka Spawn. After decades of his eccentric screen presence, Jai White received the Bruce Lee Award, presented by the Asian World Film Festival, as a nod to the martial arts philosophy he embodies, becoming the first non-Asian to snag the honor. Following the news, White’s fans broke down into cheers.

One fan kept it simple, writing, “Definitely deserves it👏👏👏👏.” While another fan couldn’t help but reference Black comedian Paul Mooney’s stance on people of color in major industries, commenting: “I can hear Paul [Mooney’s] voice say we take over everything 😂 congratulations!!!”

Others jumped in to praise White’s incredible work as both an actor and a martial artist. “Amazing!! He’s an incredible actor/fighter,” one fan wrote. Some others compared him to Asian actor-fighters Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. Cheeky comments like “BlackLee 👏👏👏👏” and “well done Blackie Chan” crept their way into the comment section.

However, another user directly saluted White’s fighter profile, starting in Jiujitsu at just 4: “He was winning martial arts tournaments up against grown men since the age of 15. So this is much deserved 💯🙌🏾.” Another fan wrote, “He definitely deserves it I love his fighting.”

Clearly, the actor who brought Tyson’s story to our televisions is having the time of his life, getting recognition for his deepest passions—acting and martial arts. But what does Mike Tyson think of his own biopic?

Mike Tyson reveals his feelings towards White’s role

Well, the boxing legend doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the HBO biopic. Speaking to Zab Judah, Tyson shared his unfiltered thoughts on the movie and couldn’t resist calling it “garbage.” But Tyson thought White did a good job portraying his character.

“Well, he [White] did a good job. The film was garbage. He [White] did some things that I thought I could assimilate that being me. But yeah, I think the movie was really bad,” added Tyson.

But Michael Jai White doesn’t seem to mind the boxer trashing the movie he starred in. Coming from a place of mutual respect, White understands what it must feel like for Tyson to see himself portrayed by another actor. To him, Tyson’s comment “was a tremendous compliment.”

Moreover, White shared his admiration for the martial arts figure he had always idolised. For the showdown between Tyson and the YouTube boxer Jake Paul, the retired 59-year-old once again stepped into the ring. Still, White’s support and respect for him didn’t waver, as he shared his prediction for the fight.

“I don’t see how Jake pulls this off. I see Mike Tyson punching him in the body, and I don’t see how Jake stops that. I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to stop [Mike],” the actor commented on the bout. Apparently, White and Tyson have one of the best bonds, bridging film and fighting. And the Bruce Lee Award is White’s way of sharing a part of Tyson and Lee’s world.