Conor Benn Confirms Worst Fears About Chris Eubank Jr. Rematch With Worrying Update

Conor Benn has revealed that his highly anticipated rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. is “falling apart,” though he stopped short of sharing specific reasons behind the collapse. The second bout, originally targeted for September 20 in London at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue, was set up as part of a two-fight deal signed before their first meeting in April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While that initial showdown saw Eubank Jr. hand Benn his first professional defeat in a thrilling 12-round clash, neither Eubank nor his promoter, Boxxer, has publicly addressed the rematch’s current status, despite the fight being announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine.

Earlier in May, Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn even confirmed plans for the rematch, raising hopes of a blockbuster sequel. However, silence from Eubank’s camp has only fueled speculation. Turki Alalshikh himself voiced frustration over the delay, writing days ago, “We stuck to date, we closed the date. We know that’s in that schedule, the fights must happen. If someone is not commenting on this, this is not our job; we are not charity.” Now, with Conor Benn publicly admitting things are unraveling, concerns about the fight’s future appear more real than ever.

Just a few hours ago, @boxingnow shared an Instagram post featuring Conor Benn in a candid interview where he addressed the uncertain status of his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. When asked whether he believed the rematch would be his next fight or if he’d have to move on, Benn responded, “Do you know what? I know the fight was scheduled for September 20th. I was ready for September 20th. I was back in the gym Monday after the fight, so we were both told it was September 20th.” However, he then revealed that an unexpected issue disrupted the timeline.

“But it’s been a miscommunication on their part as to why now it’s not September 20th,” Benn explained. He went on to say that only one person could now salvage the situation: “If anyone can make the fight happen, if you guys want the fight, Turki Alalshikh will make that fight happen. There’s only one person who can make that fight happen, because he [Chris Eubank Jr.] and his team were impossible to deal with.”

The reporter followed up by referencing the announcement that the rematch, part of the Riyadh Season slate, was being scrapped. “What did you feel when the announcement came that they were pulling out, that the Ring and Riyadh Season were pulling out? Because Turki Alalshikh has changed the face of boxing, we need him behind us,” he said. The 28-year-old, eager to return to the ring, didn’t dwell on the disappointment. Instead, he pivoted immediately to his next move. “Yeah, no, my first call was, who’s next? Who’s next? Give me that WBC world title. Give me any world title,” he said, signaling his readiness to pursue other high-stakes opportunities.

Undeterred by the breakdown in talks, Conor Benn is now dreaming even bigger. Despite currently competing in the super welterweight division, The Destroyer is willing to move down to even lightweight division if that’s what it takes. “Give me Rolly [Romero]. Give me Ryan Garcia. Give me [Devin] Haney. Give me Shakur [Stevenson],” he said emphatically. It’s a bold list of names, and Benn didn’t hesitate to suggest he’s done waiting around. “So I’m sitting there going, cool, no problem. See you later, you mate,” he said, making it clear he’s prepared to move on if Eubank Jr. won’t commit. So that begs the question, why wouldn’t Eubank Jr. take the fight?

Eubank Jr. says ‘No Thanks’ to another Conor Benn bruising.

As it turns out, the 35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr. is more accustomed to fighting at higher weight classes. During the first bout, a strict 10-pound rehydration clause was enforced, and although Eubank Jr. made the 170 lbs limit on fight night, he initially came in slightly overweight at the weigh-in, costing him a hefty $500,000 fine. The extreme weight cut also took a toll on his health, with reports stating he was rushed to the hospital immediately after the fight due to severe dehydration.

The delay in confirming the rematch appears to stem from those same weight-cut complications. However, the Saudi Royal Court seems unfazed. With a long queue of fighters eager for a spot on a Riyadh Season card, Chairman Turki Alalshikh made it clear he won’t wait around. “We have a lot of people on the line waiting for the opportunity. We will go with people who think and understand what we are doing for them,” he said, signaling that a worthy replacement for Eubank Jr. will be named soon.

And just like that, the highly anticipated rematch seems to be off the table for now. Arguably, this might be a smart pivot for the IBO middleweight champion, who can shift his focus toward a potential mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez in 2026. That said, what’s next for Conor Benn? And who would you like to see him face in the ring next?