Conor Benn Makes Honest Confession on Chris Eubank Jr.’s Dangerous Weight Cut Ahead of Rematch

We are back to where we started. The first Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr. match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham, was supposed to be a legacy-defining clash. However, the controversial and dangerous weight cut of the IBO middleweight champion marred the fight with controversy.

The 35-year-old weighed 160.2 lb on first attempt and 160.05 lb on second, just 0.05 lb over the 160 lb limit, leading to a $500,000 fine. Furthermore, the Sussex native even openly filmed using a sauna suit to shed weight, against BBBofC rules, and is awaiting an official hearing. It not only landed him in legal trouble but also posed a severe dehydration risk, prompting even Eubank Sr. to plead with his son to avoid a rematch.

However, as Eddie Hearn confirmed the rematch for September 20th, fans expected the weight restrictions to be different. But the fighters have agreed to the same terms, including a 170-pound rehydration limit on fight day. Predictably, fans expressed concern, but Conor Benn quickly shut them down with a harsh dose of reality. In a recent interview with Gareth A. Davies, “The Destroyer” claimed that Eubank Jr. is doing nothing special. Fighter shed that kind of weight for way less money than he is getting. “So, what’s he moaning about? Want to fight welterweight? Well, cool. Fight at welterweight. It comes with terms and conditions. If you don’t make the weight, it costs you 500 quid. That’s your fault,” he said, recalling the first fight.

The 28-year-old added that it is Chris Eubank Jr.’s way to earn sympathy and nothing else. “You want to fight welterweight, you don’t want to fight the likes of Janibek. You don’t want to fight the likes of Adames. Well then, you gotta pay the price and you get no sympathy vote around here,” he concluded, claiming that the weight terms were not an ambush. Furthermore, if the 35-year-old keeps avoiding real challenge at his desired weight, then he has to compromise somewhere.

Davies probed further, “Do you worry about him cutting weight or not?” Benn doubled down on his emotional detachment, showcasing an unbothered, focused and hardened personality. “I don’t care about him. I don’t care about him cutting weight. He’s getting paid an absolute fortune. People do that 10 grand. He’s getting paid 10 mil,” he concluded. As the conversation tipped towards the payday, Davies grabbed the opportunity to clarify the recent reports of Benn earning more despite losing the first fight. As it turns out, there might be some truth to those reports.

Conor Benn’s massive win over Chris Eubank Jr.

“He’s getting 10, you’re getting 12 this time?” the journalist asked, referring to the latest reports. During their first clash back in April, Chris Eubank Jr. earned £10 million ($12.8 million), while Benn settled for £8 million ($10 million).

A few weeks ago, Davies himself reported that the duo will earn $10 million for the rematch. Yet, it appears the terms have shifted, with “The Destroyer” not denying he earned more than his opponent. “I don’t mind, you know. It’s just how it is,” he stated, leaving the matter unresolved.

Undoubtedly, with both boxers earning eight-figure payouts, the clash promises to be massive. And as Benn stated, athletes have shed significant weight for way less. However, it remains unclear why the 28-year-old is earning more despite losing the first clash. We will get more answers in the coming days.

Eubank Jr is currently preparing for a potential acting debut in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series “The Gentlemen.” This crossover into entertainment could further raise his profile and revenue if the rematch delivers similar drama.

However, with the terms agreed, Chris Eubank Jr. will have to go through the hellish process again. If not managed properly, this time the lasting impact will affect his whole career. Do you believe Chris Eubank Jr. is making a mistake?