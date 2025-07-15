Conor Benn Moves On From Chris Eubank Jr. Rematch After Shocking Shakur Stevenson Agreement

Before the blockbuster fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn in April at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 35-year-old struggled to make the 160-pound weight limit. Despite a couple of attempts, he came in slightly overweight, resulting in a fine of $500,000 (£375,000). Used to fighting in higher weight classes, Eubank Jr.’s struggles were understandable, yet he managed to come in under the contractually stipulated 170 pounds on fight night. However, his troubles didn’t end there.

The severe weight cut had taken a toll on the Brit, so he was rushed to the hospital after he defeated Conor Benn via unanimous decision. Besides the gash over his eye, reports suggest that Eubank Jr. had suffered severe dehydration, which could have been brought about due to the weight cut. Regardless, since the fight, a rematch between the two generational rivals was set for September 20th, confirmed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Ring Magazine. However, there seems to be some sort of trouble.

Due to the weight-cut issues Eubank Jr. experienced in the first fight, his team has yet to confirm the rematch, despite a proposed date and multiple venues in London already being considered. Now, Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has warned that if Eubank Jr. doesn’t confirm the fight, they will have to look for other options. “If Eubank messes around, if his bum goes for the fire, then we’ve got to look at other options,” he told Boxing News recently. However, Benn seems to have made things way easier for the British promoter when he appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Interestingly, Benn was joined by Shakur Stevenson, and the pair quickly got into a heated argument over the latter’s recent performances. Benn argued that even though Stevenson’s last fight against William Zepeda was an absolute banger, his past fights were unwatchable, and people avoided paying for them. While this ended with Stevenson putting Conor Benn in his place with a sharp one-liner, the pair seems to have agreed to face each other in a bout. But the question remains—when?

Conor Benn and Shakur Stevenson discuss fight details

“Honestly, we can do that next,” Benn said, discussing a potential fight against Shakur Stevenson. “I’m not one of them fighters that sit there and talk about it and go, ‘Listen, let’s just do it for the media.’ Let’s do it next. We can do it in London.” Stevenson didn’t miss a beat as he accepted the fight challenge, stating, “I’m down.” Benn further added that he wants to have that fight this year, and explained how they can make it happen.

“This year. If Eubank [doesn’t] want the fight [in] September 20th, which I’m hearing he’s bottled it… Well, that will give me enough time to get ready for your greatness…” Benn said. However, Stevenson warned Benn that he shouldn’t come up with excuses when he defeats him. “But don’t go fight Eubank and take a lot of punishment. And then after I beat you, say, ‘You had two wars with Chris.’ I don’t need [any] excuses,” Stevenson said during the interview.

Later in the interview, an impromptu call with Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, seems to suggest a Stevenson-Benn fight is possible. “We love that fight,” Hearn told Helwani over the call. “…That’s a massive stadium fight in the UK…”

From the looks of things, a Shakur Stevenson vs. Conor Benn fight is on the verge of happening. However, the September 20th fight against Chris Eubank Jr. could spoil these plans. Not to mention, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has suggested he was aiming to match the winner of the rematch against Canelo Alvarez. So, only time will tell how the pieces will come together. For now, though, Stevenson vs. Benn sounds like an exciting affair. Which fight would you want to watch?