Conor Benn Reveals Eddie Hearn Snub That Triggered Matchroom Exit for Dana White: “Nobody Cares”

In boxing, loyalty is a currency as valuable as any prize purse. For Conor Benn, a decade of it was cashed out not over millions of dollars, but over a single plane ticket. He abruptly ended an almost decade-long partnership with Matchroom Boxing after being lured by Dana White-led Zuffa Boxing’s lucrative offer. While the money is surely a factor, there’s also a lookout for his future. And as it seems, the way Eddie Hearn-led promotion overlooked his father, Nigel’s business class tickets were all Benn needed to question his future with them.

“I’ve got love for Matchroom,” Benn told talkSPORT Boxing. “I’ve got love for Eddie. Irrelevant of what they’ve been saying, irrelevant of what’s been said, I still want Eddie in my corner. I don’t hold any type of feelings towards him. Ultimately, if you ask me to choose out of my family and what sets my family up, my family’s legacy… my kids are my legacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When they don’t want to cover my dad’s business class flights over, you’re reminded that you have a time span. When you’re done, nobody cares. Nobody’s going to care. Nobody, and there’ll be a new one of me. Make hay while the sun’s shining. Take the best deal for me that feels right for my family and me, and it was the best deal by a country mile. So for me, I’m excited to be boxing under the Zuffa banner and really lead the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The year was 2016 when Conor Benn was immediately signed by Matchroom Boxing after turning professional. His journey under Eddie Hearn has been tumultuous. While fighting record (24-1) had only one blemish, controversies erupted after Benn tested positive for banned substances in 2022.

But amid those, Hearn was the one who stood up in the British boxer’s defense. And this was the time when the camaraderie between the Matchroom boss and ‘The Destroyer’ grew stronger. But Dana White‘s new venture in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh under the TKO banner came in with an offer that was hard to refuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For just one fight appearance, Zuffa Boxing will reportedly pay Benn around $15 million. In that appearance, ‘The Destroyer’ is fighting Regis Prograis as the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

While that’s a fascinating one-fight deal, what’s next after this? Does Benn have a plan for his future in terms of building a legacy in the sport?

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Benn eyes WBC title fight

As it seems, Conor Benn is looking towards clinching his first world championship. Last December, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed ‘The Destroyer’ as the mandatory challenger for the welterweight title.

While the initial speculation was to see Benn do that as a Zuffa Boxing fighter, the boat has sailed now. However, the goal remains the same. Right from Matchroom Boxing days had his eyes set. And despite jumping promotions, he hasn’t been distracted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made sure nothing would change,” said Benn in the aforementioned interview. “I want the WBC world title this year; that is a must. Don’t know the politics of it all or what has been said, I don’t know what Zuffa is doing, but I will fight for the [WBC] world title by the end of the year.”

Currently, Ryan Garcia (25-2-0, 1 NC) is the reigning WBC welterweight champion. Beating Mario Barrios via unanimous decision in February elevated him to that status. But Garcia also has fighters like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson in his mind as his next opponent.

Considering that, it will be interesting to see how soon Conor Benn gets to fight for the WBC welterweight title. On that note, how do you see that particular fight panning out? Does Benn have the ability to beat a star boxer like Garcia? Let us know in the comments below!