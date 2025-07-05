Conor Benn Reveals Why He Doesn’t Respect Chris Eubank Jr. Ahead of Blockbuster Rematch

When Chris Eubank Jr. convincingly defeated Conor Benn inside a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year, many thought this generational rivalry would be over. However, in a surprising twist, it turned out that the pair had already signed a two-fight deal. So, here we go again, with both boxers gearing up for a September 20 rematch in London, but with changed dynamics.

Firstly, it would be difficult to match the popularity of the first fight. Secondly, after sharing the ring in a ferocious clash, fans perceived that the pair would see each other in a different light. A few weeks ago, that statement proved true when Conor Benn told Sky Sports that he has a newfound respect for the IBO middleweight champion. “There’s respect, we’ve gone 12 rounds together, but he’s Chris, isn’t he? I like him as much as I possibly can, given the situation,” he said.

However, just a few days later, “The Destroyer” has done a 180, completely dismissing his old statement. In a recent chat with IFL TV, the 28-year-old opened up about the upcoming clash. When the interviewer asked whether the rematch would be as tense as the first bout, Benn immediately replied, “I still think he’s an idiot.” While he respects the war they went through, there is no admiration on a personal level. Why? Because Conor Benn believes that Eubank Jr. is still not going out of his comfort zone.

“Why is he fighting a welterweight? Why not fight someone your own weight? You know, because he’s scared to. He’d rather fight a welterweight that he thought was going to be an easy fight. So, imagine picking, imagine me fighting a lightweight,” he emphasized. The response allowed the interviewer to probe further. “You think he’s regretting signing that two-fight deal?” he asked.

Benn immediately dismissed the question, claiming that he was not here to guess Chris Eubank Jr.’s thoughts. “Don’t know. He said 13 weeks. Ain’t long enough for him to get ready,” he said, claiming that 3 months is not enough to make the weight again. On the other hand, the 28-year-old did not rest or sulk after the loss. “I was straight back in the gym on the Monday after the fight,” he revealed. In the same tone, Conor Benn then called the 35-year-old “an idiot who needs 13 weeks to get ready for a welterweight. You know, I’m ready to fight him this weekend.”

As the rematch is approaching, Conor Benn has ramped up his trash talk once again. Not only did he disrespect Eubank Jr., but he also shut down all the talks regarding the brutal weight cut.

Conor Benn has no sympathy for Chris Eubank Jr.

A few weeks ago, Benn had a candid conversation with renowned boxing journalist Gareth A.Davies. As the pair had decided on the weight restrictions as in the previous fight, allowing Chris Eubank Jr. to be 170 lbs with the rehydration clause on fight night, Davies brought that up, referring to the struggles the 35-year-old had the first time around.

However, ‘The Destroyer’ dismissed it as nothing important. According to the 28-year-old, fighters shed this kind of weight for a mere 10 grand, as compared to the $10 million that Eubank is getting. “So, what’s he moaning about? Want to fight welterweight? Well, cool. Fight at welterweight. It comes with terms and conditions. If you don’t make the weight, it costs you 500 quid. That’s your fault,” he stated.

The Essex native believes that it is Eubank’s way of earning sympathy, and he won’t entertain it. “You want to fight welterweight, you don’t want to fight the likes of Janibek. You don’t want to fight the likes of Adames. Well then, you gotta pay the price and you get no sympathy vote around here,” he clarified, shutting down the chatter convincingly.

So, not only is Conor Benn ready to avenge his loss, but he won’t allow the weight-cut excuses to be a factor. He believes that the weight terms were not an ambush, and the IBO middleweight champion knew what he was signing up for. So, if he wants to earn such money, he needs to make a compromise somewhere. What do you think?