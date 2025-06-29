Controversy Erupts as Julio Chavez Jr.’s Wife Accuses Jake Paul of Disrespecting Family

The much-anticipated clash between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is set to unfold at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While odds and predictions favor ‘The Problem Child’ to extend his winning streak, Chavez Jr.’s wife, Frida Chavez, is hoping for a very different outcome when the two square off this Saturday night.

Tensions flared ahead of the fight, with both camps trading a barrage of insults. Jake Paul didn’t hold back during a fiery press event at The Avalon in Hollywood, declaring, “I will whoop both your a**es on the same night… I will whoop Sr. and Jr…. There [are] two things you can’t beat, me and your drug addiction,” a pointed jab at Chavez Jr.’s past struggles with substance abuse. It’s remarks like these that have fueled Frida Chavez’s controversial accusations against Jake Paul.

While appearing in an interview before the event, Chavez Jr.’s wife expressed how she wants the fight to end. “Jake Paul has been very disrespectful to Julio & all the family, the perfect victory would be for Julio to knock him out,” Frida Chavez was quoted as saying by Rodrigo ‘Fino’ Jimenez on Instagram. Even Chavez Jr.’s sister, Nicky Chavez, chimed in with a prediction for the showdown, stating, “No way my brother Julio loses to Jake Paul.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodrigo “Fino” Jimenez (@finoboxing) Expand Post

AD

Despite their wishes, the odds are stacked against Chavez Jr. His most recent fight was nearly a year ago, in July 2024, when he faced former MMA fighter Uriah Hall. Although Chavez Jr. earned a unanimous decision victory, his fatigue over six rounds was apparent, highlighting that his prime may be behind him. That bout also marked his return after a three-year hiatus, during which his struggles with substance abuse became increasingly public.

Adding to the skepticism, Chavez Jr. suffered a split-decision loss to former UFC champion Anderson Silva in June 2021—a fighter Jake Paul went on to defeat via unanimous decision in 2022. Still, while Frida Chavez has called out Paul for his disrespect, the trash talk hasn’t been one-sided. Just look at Chavez Sr.’s recent remarks about the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chavez Sr. predicts Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Mexican boxing legend is more than confident that his son will dismantle Jake Paul once the pair meet in the ring. In fact, Chavez Sr. didn’t hold back his tongue while making the prediction either. “Jake Paul just fought against Mike Tyson, who didn’t even throw one punch,” Sr. mocked, referencing Paul’s dull bout with the 58-year-old legend.

via Imago May 14, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: JAKE PAUL and JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. speak during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their fight at The Avalon in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAw213 20250514_zep_w213_007 Copyright: xClutchxPocketsxWamblix

“This is not Mike Tyson. You [Jake] are going to get your a** whooped.” Chavez Sr. thinks the fight will give ‘The Problem Child’ a much-needed reality check. “Julio is going to go in throwing some serious punches, and you’re going to be running like a chicken without a head,” he added. Paul, on the other hand, is treating this fight as his first step towards a title run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That being said, it appears Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s wife isn’t happy about all the trash talk that has been going on. However, the question is, can Chavez Jr. really knock out Jake Paul?