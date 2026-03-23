Country Star Luke Combs Beats Record Set by Dana White’s Saudi-Backed Event

It’s 2026, and Dana White has entered boxing in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh. But to launch their promotion, Zuffa Boxing, White, and Alalshikh served as the organizers for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event. Headlined by a high-profile bout, the event had its own appeal, breaking an interesting record. However, that record has already been broken, and the new attendance king of Allegiant Stadium isn’t a fighter at all.

“#CaneloCrawford had an announced attendance of 70,482,” wrote Jed I. Goodman on X. “Luke Combs beat it by 439.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For those unaware, Luke Combs is a country singer born in North Carolina. And he boasts the stature of being the highest RIAA-certified country artist in history, boasting 168 million units sold as of October 2025. Now, RIAA certification is a recognition given to those musicians whose albums or singles have reached specific sales and streaming milestones in the U.S.

Citing that stature, Combs broke the highest live attendance record in the Allegiant Stadium, which was recorded at 70,921. Notably, the event, which concluded on March 21, was the kickoff show for his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour. Meanwhile, the previous record at the stadium was held by the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event, which was counted at 70,482.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with just a slight difference, Combs broke Dana White and Turki Alalshikh‘s record at the Allegiant Stadium. While Canelo vs. Crawford was regarded as the most highly anticipated fight in recent history due to their stature in boxing, who knew a country singer would come in and break the live attendance record?

ADVERTISEMENT

But the clash between boxing and musical events has been quite a tale lately. Similar to this scenario, the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois event broke Adele‘s live attendance record at Wembley Stadium by just 128 in 2024. However, comparatively, Alvarez, being a former multiple-weight-class world champion, and Crawford, boasting an unblemished record (42-0), had more pull.

That said, did White ever imagine a musical event would come out and take away the footfall record at the Allegiant Stadium?

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dana White shared his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford’s success

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh partnered up to launch Zuffa Boxing under the TKO umbrella, like UFC and WWE. Their previous collaboration at Noche UFC (UFC 306) was highly successful, generating around $22 million in ticket sales, surpassing the previous record of $17.7 million set by UFC 205.

Citing that, the partnership seemed a great opportunity. And just to launch Zuffa Boxing, White and Alalshikh opted to promote a high-stakes undisputed super-middleweight showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. As expected, it broke the record of live attendance at the Allegiant Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, a college football game between the USC Trojans and the LSU Tigers in 2024 flexed the feat, with 63,969. But the Canelo vs. Crawford event topped it with 70,482 people. And as it seems, White was pretty satisfied with how their event went.

“It went great,” said White during the UFC 320 post-fight news conference. “It couldn’t have gone better than it did; it was very successful. People who were there live felt like the live event was great… It was as close to flawless as it could be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bold take? Indeed, it was. And just a few months later, Luke Combs stepped in to stamp his record at the venue. On that note, these are just parts of the footfall in such industries. While one record-holder is toppled by another, a third contender emerges to claim the top spot.

For White and Alalshikh, there are still chances to break the numbers set by Combs. With big signings like Jai Opetaia and Conor Benn, surely Zuffa Boxing would look to reach soaring heights again!