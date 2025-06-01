Critics Silenced as Manny Pacquiao Sends 4 Word Statement Before Mario Barrios Fight

Legends returning after long-term retirement just for a disappointing run has been the favorite flavor in boxing for the past few years. So, when WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced a few months ago that Manny Pacquiao, at 46, would lace up the gloves after a four-year hiatus against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, jittery boxing fans expressing their concerns was to be expected.

While PacMan’s strength and conditioning coach, Justin Fortune, tried to assuage the concerns with his optimism in the Filipino legend’s superior skills, it did little to silence the critics. However, the eight-division world champion has taken it upon himself to put an end to the chatter with his characteristic confidence and his workout videos. From the looks of the videos, one thing is absolutely clear—Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring may not end like the rest of them. Fresh off his inaugural press conference for the July 19 title fight in Las Vegas, the Filipino legend is ready to prove that he will script a legendary comeback like George Foreman, as he took to his ‘X’ to share an electrifying comeback trailer to hype up his return.

The clip featured some of PacMan’s most iconic moments from boxing and glimpses of his training camp while Eillot Daniels’ ‘Full Spirit’ pulsed in the background, amplifying the trailer’s intensity. The caption read, “I’M NOT DONE YET, 🥊 #PacquiaoBarrios. 📆 July 19.📍 MGM Grand Garden Arena. ▶️ PBC PPV on Prime Video,” showing the 62-8 boxer’s unyielding spirit and motivation.

It is indeed refreshing to see the pride of the Philippines so excited for his return. However, it begs the question: Will this be just a one-match return, or does Manny Pacquiao have plans to stay here for the time being? Furthermore, with stars like Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, part of his return lineup, according to his manager, can we see those matchups happen down the line?

Manny Pacquiao is in no hurry

On Saturday, Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios finally came face-to-face at the kickoff presser for the July 19th bout. After the faceoff, the former world champion was swarmed by the reporters desperate to know his future plans. True to his nature, Manny Pacquiao replied, “Boxing is my passion. I’m so passionate about it, so I’m excited to be here, and, uh, that’s, uh, God’s blessing that, uh, I’m able to come back and, uh, with good health and, uh, um, of course, able to fight again.”

But what if the 46-year-old becomes the WBC welterweight champion? Will he fight against the likes of Garcia, Davis, Devin Haney, or someone else? Does he plan on retiring soon after? Well, as expected, PacMan is aware of his physical limitations at his age. “One at a time,” he replied with a big smile on his face. “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. I always, uh, I cannot say after this I’m going to fight like that, you know, but one at a time, after the fight,” he concluded, clarifying that his decision will solely rely on how the Mario Barrios fight goes.

As it turns out, this might be the best thing. No matter how exciting Manny Pacquiao’s return is, no one wants to see their beloved legend out of his depth. So, with fingers crossed, let’s keep an eye on July 19, at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, and just enjoy another opportunity to see the icon back in the ring.

