Curmel Moton Issues Gervonta Davis Reminder After Taking Over as Floyd Mayweather’s Protege

“The only thing he had me on was strength, but skill-wise, and speed-wise? We were back and forth.” That’s how Curmel Moton once described his sparring sessions with Gervonta Davis. Moton, who sharpened his craft at the famed Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas directly under the watchful eye of Money Mayweather, got a front-row seat to greatness, observing Floyd Mayweather’s meticulous preparations for the 2015 Manny Pacquiao fight and trading leather with elite names like Shakur Stevenson, Tank Davis, Devin Haney, Richardson Hitchins, Kenneth Sims, and Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez.

When Floyd Mayweather Jr. was asked what set Curmel Moton apart from the rest, he didn’t hesitate. “Hunger. Hunger. He wanted to be great. He’s boxed so many different champions throughout the years, even as an amateur.” The 50-0 boxer has been closely involved in Moton’s rise, acting as his promoter as well as the young boxing prospect’s mentor. Mayweather has praised his drive and pedigree in the ring, even going as far as to say, “If given the opportunity, he could be the next Floyd Mayweather.” But while comparisons to Floyd Mayweather are flattering, it’s Gervonta Davis, Mayweather’s former protégé, whom Curmel Moton is now being measured against, considering both are at lightweight. And now, Curmel Moton is ready to address those comparisons head-on.

Since turning pro in 2023, the 18-year-old has wasted no time showing he’s more than just hype. Backed by experience gained from countless amateur bouts, he’s quickly carving his path in the professional ranks. Last night, Curmel Moton went full eight rounds and secured a dominant win over 28-year-old Renny Viamonte on the undercard of Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. So, as he appeared on an interview with FightHype, he was asked about the growing comparisons to Gervonta Davis and many calling him Tank 2.0.

“Not even about me being a different type of fighter,” he began. “I’m just me. I’m not Tank. Not 2.0 or nobody. I’m me.” Calm but firm, Curmel Moton made it clear he’s not chasing anyone’s legacy. He’s building his own. “I wouldn’t say I really like the comparisons, but people are going to make them, but I’m going just keep making my own name each fight.”

In the end, when asked about stylistic differences between him and Gervonta Davis, Curmel Moton was direct. “Like I definitely throw a lot more punches in. He’s [Gervonta Davis] a lot more patient. He wait on a big shot. I kind of just press ’em sometimes. Yeah, that’s probably the most biggest difference.” His clarity in speech mirrored his precision in the ring. And that’s exactly why he’s already winning people over. So, who are we really talking about here?

Despite Gervonta Davis’ comparisons, Curmel Moton’s world title shot might be closer than you expect

Richard Schaefer, the former Golden Boy Promotions CEO and the current Mayweather Promotions CEO, knows a thing or two about what it takes to guide elite fighters to the top. With over 25 years in the business, Schaefer has been a key figure in shaping Curmel Moton’s early career, particularly during his time working alongside Floyd Mayweather.

“He’s a generational talent and a tremendous young man,” Schaefer told The Ring a few days ago. “He’s got the speed, ring generalship, power, and when he smells blood, he knows how to go for it.” Schaefer emphasized that Curmel Moton’s instincts in the ring are rare, especially for someone so young. Schaefer is also confident that if the Salt Lake City native stays the course, focused, disciplined, and protected from outside distractions, his path to greatness is inevitable. “I think he’s going to become not only a world champion but a superstar of the sport,” he said.

Moreover, Schaefer envisions that Curmel Moton, who turns 19 next week, can become a world champion by 2027.

“If the world title opportunity presents itself over the next 24 months, I can definitely see him becoming a world champion,” said Schaefer, further adding, “Floyd sees greatness…The Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas is a magnet for young talent, and Curmel is the crown jewel of the stable.”

With that said, Curmel Moton already has eight wins under his belt at 18, the same age Gervonta Davis was when he first turned pro. And if Moton continues winning at this pace, he might just surpass the legacy Gervonta Davis has built for himself. So, the question is, does Curmel Moton have all the qualities needed to become a world champion? What do you think?