Curmel Moton’s Win Ends in Unexpected Letdown for Floyd Mayweather’s Protege

Rising star Curmel Moton, promoted by retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, continued showcasing tremendous boxing skills in front of the crowd in Las Vegas. The 18-year-old prospect advanced his record to 8-0 with a shutout win over Cuban-born Renny Viamonte on the Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz undercard. Despite his commendable performance, it seemed to have ended in a letdown.

While Viamonte tried his best to frustrate Moton with his elusive defense and effective jab, Moton’s pedigree proved too much for the 28-year-old. The judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, and 80-72, all in Moton’s favor, highlighting his dominance. But the question is—why did such a showing end in disappointment?

Curmel Moton remains missing

Just after the fight wrapped up, Premier Boxing Champions posted a clip on Instagram featuring Curmel Moton’s bout against Renny Viamonte, captioned: “As you wait for #PBConPrimeVideo Fight Night, enjoy this firepower from @curmelmoton1!” Ironically, that clip sparked more frustration than excitement. Here’s why! Despite the buzz surrounding the 18-year-old prospect, his fight didn’t make the broadcast. Fans, eager to witness the rising star in action, especially with his four-fight knockout streak, were left disappointed.

Although Moton didn’t add another knockout to his record, as Viamonte proved more durable than his previous opponents, the bigger issue was visibility. Many felt robbed of the chance to see Moton perform live. As a result, the PBC’s Instagram post was quickly flooded with comments from frustrated fans who just wanted a glimpse of the young talent in action.

Floyd Mayweather’s protégé is in high demand

As soon as the fans realized the bout wasn’t part of the broadcast, they flooded the post with questions. One user asked how to stream Moton’s fight. “Chat where we streaming ?” the user asked. Unfortunately, the fight wasn’t part of the televised portion of the event.

Another user seemed eager to watch Moton as well. “Where Is It Live At ?????????” the user asked. It’s worth noting that every time Moton steps into the ring, similar complaints surface—yet PBC continues to relegate him to the untelevised portion of the card.

Meanwhile, a lack of live coverage of Curmel Moton’s fight prompted this user to hope for something else. “Hope this fight gets uploaded to YouTube,” the user commented. PBC has shared Moton’s past fight on the platform, the latest might come out soon.

The next user wrote what everyone wanted to hear. “Curmel Moton fight should of been show on the broadcast,” the user commented. It’s yet to be seen when this might happen.

Someone else was left confused. “Why can’t I watch this live?” the user asked. With the hype surrounding Moton, it’s only a matter of time before PBC gives him a well-deserved spot on the main card.

That said, even though Curmel Moton put on a masterclass of a performance, fans are kept craving for more with a lack of coverage of the fight. Do you think PBC will give him a spot on the main card soon?