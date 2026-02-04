Dana White Places Conor McGregor’s Rival Alongside Mike Tyson in His Boxing “Mount Rushmore”

Boxing is witnessing a new era of change, and the UFC brass can take complete credit for this. With the Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act all but passed, the folks at TKO are looking forward to changing the sport with Zuffa Boxing. With its second event of the year already done, Dana White is eyeing another mega fight after last year’s Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford showdown. Bagging the promotional rights for Canelo vs Crawford was a huge coup for the newest player in the boxing world. But snagging the potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua clash would be a gigantic statement from the TKO Group’s latest venture.

Not bad for someone who struggled for years to get into boxing. Dana White was closely associated with boxing, competing first as an amateur boxer in his early years and then later working as a manager to several boxers. Even though he couldn’t break into the sport, the exposure helped him snag the UFC and begin anew. However, his reverence for the sport and its legends continues to this day. It may be why, when asked to name his Mount Rushmore of boxing while on the aptly named ‘The Rushmore Podcast’, the UFC CEO quickly sat up.

Dana White blends eras with his boxing Mount Rushmore

“My four—and let me sort of explain myself,” Dana White stated. “I look at things from a different perspective than most people. I look at the business side of it, too.” Then he named his four. “Muhammad Ali is my No. 1,” White said. “No. 2 is Sugar Ray Robinson. My number three is Floyd Mayweather, and my number four is Mike Tyson.”

For most boxing enthusiasts, one and two are fairly straightforward considering their massive accomplishments in the sport. However, Dana White putting Floyd Mayweather in the third spot might sound a bit surprising for a few reasons, at least.

One is his placing Mike Tyson after Mayweather, and the second is the fact that it was Mayweather who dealt Conor McGregor his big boxing loss in 2017. Many argue to this day that McGregor was never the same after the Floyd bout.

Regardless, it was a good list considering he prefaced it by saying he was looking at it from the “business” side of things, too. Both Floyd and Tyson were the biggest pay-per-view draws the sport has ever seen. So it’s not surprising that White would think they deserve the spot at the top.

White’s Mount Rushmore was not a definite choice, but it was reflective. He prioritized impact eras, pure skill, and market influence.

Dana White could promote one of the biggest boxing fights ever

Since Dana White‘s new launch of Zuffa Boxing in January, the promotion has so far put on two events, starting light. However, this year, White and his promotion are planning on promoting one of the biggest fights in modern history, with recent reports suggesting that he could secure Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. Zuffa Boxing is reportedly planning to finally put together a showdown between the two British heavyweight giants, with Netflix expected to serve as the event’s broadcaster.

Though not officially confirmed, the report stems from information BoxingScene received. “In addition to being tied to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s April 11 comeback fight, Zuffa Boxing is aiming to offer the long-awaited Fury versus Anthony Joshua bout later this year with Netflix,” the update read.

In addition, Zuffa plans to organize a boxing event, tentatively in Saudi Arabia, around the Mexican Independence Day weekend to mark the return of former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The latest developments, particularly those surrounding Tyson Fury‘s comeback, appear to suggest that Dana White is going full steam ahead with his new boxing venture. Though only time will tell how those grand plans turn out.