Dana White Receives Clear Message From Turki Alalshikh After Canelo vs. Crawford Fiasco

Has the buildup of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford not been chaotic? From Canelo swerving Jake Paul to sign a massive four-fight deal to the announcement of the new boxing league by His Excellency and Dana White, it has always been entertaining. Things took another interesting turn when, a few days ago, reports emerged that there had been friction between White and HE Alalshikh.

For the uninformed, the Crawford-Canelo bout was supposed to kick-start the boxing league under the TKO Group Holdings, with Dana White being the promoter. However, a few days ago, His Excellency tweeted that Sela will be promoting the bout with no mention of UFC honcho, raising questions on White’s role.

Following UFC 316, Dana White put an end to the speculation, confirming he would indeed promote the fight. After days of uncertainty, His Excellency also addressed the matter, definitively resolving all questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: The biggest event of all time

His Excellency shared the snippet of White’s interview on his Instagram page. He wrote, “My brother Dana will promote this fight,” putting an end to all the speculations once and for all. Alalshikh refuted claims of any tension, stating that the agreement is progressing smoothly as planned. “It is the fight of Riyadh Season, and we have a deal with TKO to promote it and it will be the biggest fight in boxing,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TURKI ALALSHIKH تركي آل الشيخ (@turki) Expand Post

The next 24 hours promise major developments for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight, with His Excellency set to share thrilling news for fans. “Tomorrow I think I will tell the details and the platform and the place for this fight, me and and Dana 👍,” he concluded.

Well, there you have it. We will get the all-important platform and streaming details for the September 13th bout. As for the venue, after the underwhelming Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull event in Riyadh, Las Vegas is pretty much locked in. So, it seems like things will be running smoothly from now on. However, this debacle still portrayed the ugly face of boxing that Dana White wants to change so badly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White’s problem with boxing

During the UFC 316 post-event conference, Dana White addressed the status of the Crawford-Canelo fight, appearing unaware of the circulating reports, as no one had informed him directly. “I’ll tell you what’s incredible, man. There’s a lot of f—– up stuff in boxing, but nobody says shit. I mean, nobody talks. It’s the most amazing thing,” he stated.

According to the UFC honcho, misinformation in boxing is so widespread that every decision requires careful consideration. Shedding light on the situation, he added,“If we sign a deal, I have to grab the damn phone right away and say, ‘Hey, we just…!’ Because there will be 90,000 people talking about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, while the outside noise is almost deafening, no one in power talks to each other. Whether due to ego or other reasons, this lack of communication frequently results in misleading reports spreading unchecked, leaving boxing promoters to constantly manage the fallout. “But these guys don’t say anything. I’m promoting the fight,” he concluded.

There you have it. The new boxing league remains on track, with its major event set for September 13. Let us know your thoughts about this new TKO Holdings boxing league down below.