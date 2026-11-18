Dana White has stayed in the spotlight for Zuffa Boxing’s involvement in 2026’s biggest boxing attraction, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua main event scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff. Zuffa’s marquee draw, Jai Opetaia, was booked against Deontay Wilder in a non-title heavyweight fight on the co-main event, which kept White’s promotion represented in the spectacle. But with less than a month remaining before the card gets underway, White’s boxing promotion suffered a massive, unexpected hit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ongoing reports, Ring Magazine and Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia has pulled out of the heavyweight fight against Deontay Wilder for undisclosed reasons. The reports also indicated that Wilder would remain on the card, with a rematch against Derek Chisora as a possible replacement opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BREAKING: Per sources, Jai Opetaia has withdrawn from the Deontay Wilder fight set for Dec. 11 on the #FuryJoshua Netflix undercard,” boxing journalist Dan Rafael posted on X. “The plan is for Wilder to still fight if they can find a suitable replacement, and one distinct possibility is a rematch with Derek Chisora. #boxing.”

Neither Zuffa Boxing nor Jai Opetaia has addressed the reason behind the Aussie’s unexpected withdrawal. However, a separate report from MMA Junkie revealed that Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, told them the team is searching for replacement opponents, which further confirms that Opetaia has, in fact, pulled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BOXING OPETAIA TRAINING, Jai Opetaia during a boxing training session on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG GOLD COAST QLD AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJASONxOBRIENx 20230912001840639470

As of now, no Wilder vs. Chisora bout has been officially announced, though the ‘Bronze Bomber’ is expected to reveal his fight details soon, once his opponent is locked in. More importantly, Opetaia’s exit has put both him and Zuffa Boxing in a tricky spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent withdrawal marked the first time Opetaia has pulled out of an event. Without knowing the reason, it’s almost impossible to gauge the damage. Still, the Aussie’s name being scratched from the spectacle spells a missed opportunity for both him and Dana White’s promotion.

Opetaia was coming off a stellar ninth-round knockout of Noel Mikaelyan at Zuffa Boxing’s Garcia vs. Benn event on September 12. The New South Wales native’s eventual move to heavyweight had been widely discussed, and Wilder was meant to be the ultimate test for his future shift in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the unforeseen withdrawal kept Opetaia’s immediate heavyweight ambitions on hold.

On the other hand, with Opetaia out of the co-main event against Wilder, no other Zuffa Boxing fighters are scheduled to represent Dana White’s promotion on the Fury vs. Joshua card. For a promotion to lose its place at one of the biggest boxing events of this year was a crushing blow.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the mystery around Jai Opetaia’s withdrawal deepens, Dana White’s arch-rival Eddie Hearn has already predicted that something like this might happen.

Eddie Hearn predicted Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing star, Jai Opetaia’s pull-out

Last week, Eddie Hearn joined Ring Magazine’s boxing show, where he shared his thoughts on the Jai Opetaia vs. Deontay Wilder fight. In doing so, the British promoter hinted that he had heard whispers of “apprehension” surrounding the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve heard that there might be a little bit of apprehension,” Hearn said during the show.

The veteran promoter didn’t reveal what exactly he had heard. Though Hearn refused to share the details, he admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if the fight ends up getting canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not gonna say. I wouldn’t be surprised if it fell through,” he added.

The fight between Opetaia and Wilder ultimately collapsed, which indicates that Hearn was likely aware of the situation but chose not to disclose it since neither fighter belonged to his Matchroom Boxing promotion.

For Deontay Wilder, his bout against Opetaia would also have been a golden opportunity. Following two crushing defeats against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, the 41-year-old just made a comeback by scoring a knockout against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon and a gritty split decision win against Derek Chisora.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win over Opetaia wouldn’t have carried any belts, but Wilder’s résumé would have looked far more impressive because he would have been the one to defeat the 31-0 Aussie. As things stand, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is eyeing a rematch with Derek Chisora for the event.

That said, only time will reveal what happened to Opetaia and how Zuffa Boxing plans to recover from the setback.