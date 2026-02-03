Dana White Shifts Attention to Canelo, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua After Missing UFC 325

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” said Dana White, shutting down all the controversies aligned with UFC 325. But, well, the UFC kingpin himself opted to stay home last Saturday and attend to business in Nevada, namely Zuffa Boxing’s next big swing. With the second event, it is well understood that Zuffa Boxing is here to shake up the boxing world for good. White has already promoted big clashes like Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez last September. And now he is keen to make a further slate of blockbuster fights in 2026.

According to a report today, it appears that Dana White is about to deliver a heavyweight clash years in the making. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been rivals for their entire professional careers, but never met in the ring aside from a spar in their youth. It is believed that White and Zuffa Boxing hope to bring in their own offer, with streaming service Netflix supposed to be involved.

Dana White’s boxing push accelerates as questions linger over UFC direction

The reports suggest that this heavyweight fight is not the only major fight. Canelo Alvarez’s expected return in Saudi Arabia might be added to the star-studded card on Mexican Independence Day.



Anthony Joshua won his last fight in a literal jaw-crushing manner against Jake Paul in December 2025. On the other hand, Tyson Fury’s last fight was against Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Tyson lost that fight by unanimous decision. Tyson Fury is coming back after his retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in the UK. Joshua has come out of a tragic experience in Nigeria, in which he lost two of his closest friends: his strength coach and his personal trainer. After a small hiatus, Joshua is back in training and is preparing for his next clash.

During his post-fight press conference on Sunday night after a much-improved second outing for Zuffa Boxing, Dana White teased some big news coming for the promotion.”We have some pretty crazy announcements coming over the next few weeks. I’m way further in this thing than I anticipated being two shows in,” said White, not revealing any fighter names. White also promised a few days back, after UFC 324, that he would now completely shift his focus to the White House card scheduled to come into play in June.

With so much on his plate, the UFC brass now appears to be operating in a holding pattern. Recent matchmaking decisions have quietly raised eyebrows, suggesting that attention may be drifting as White juggles parallel ambitions outside the Octagon.

Dana White is willing to take Zuffa Boxing head-to-head with the NFL on Sundays

Dana White knows that weekends are prime time for fight fans; he is clearly eyeing these days for future events and is even ready to go head-to-head with the NFL as well. Even with the NFL back on Sundays from the next season, Dana White is not against scheduling Zuffa Boxing events that directly clash with the league games. “I mean, eventually, yeah. Once the NFL starts up again, yeah, we probably will,” Dana White said at the Zuffa Boxing 2 post-fight press conference, after a reporter asked whether he would hold any boxing events on Sundays once the NFL returns next season.

The UFC CEO has always been a very competitive individual who sees the National Football League, along with other major leagues like College Football and the NBA, as direct competition. While he has previously called other combat sports promotions “not a competition,” he is willing to go head-to-head against the nation’s biggest leagues. Putting Zuffa Boxing on a Sunday is a reflection of that mindset.