Dana White Swallows Bitter Pill After Zuffa Boxing’s Title-Less Event Fails to “Thrill” Him

Dana White is not a person who sugarcoats failure, and he clearly has no plans to start doing it now. Zuffa Boxing’s debut was not what the UFC brass expected. White admitted clearly that he had bigger visions, and when Zuffa Boxing finally stepped into the spotlight, it was not everything he wanted it to be. The night was solid but far from electric.

Zuffa Boxing started its operations on January 23 at the Meta Apex, which received financial support from Saudi investors to transform the boxing industry. Callum Walsh secured victory, but the match lacked excitement, fighting action, and memorable points. The promotion currently exists at a fundamental decision point because White announced that the official Zuffa Boxing belts will be introduced to the public later this year.

Dana White addresses Zuffa Boxing debut

Before Dana White dove into the deeper mission of Zuffa Boxing, he didn’t shy away from critiquing his own debut card. “For the first one, we know a lot more than we knew then. Am I absolutely thrilled with our first one? No. We have a lot of work to do this year. But tonight was a solid night. The fights were great, and watch what we do over the next year — we’re just going to get better and better.”

White’s card included young boxers who competed in the lightweight division, together with Troy Nash and Robert Meriweather III. The two fighters who remained undefeated showed their skills through their victories in the preliminary fights. Nash won the fight against Jaycob Ramos through a unanimous decision victory, while Meriweather maintained his undefeated record with an excellent performance against Cesar Corre, which displayed the fighter’s capability to perform at various levels throughout the card.

White disclosed that Zuffa Boxing already has intentions to expand its operations for live events. He stated that Meta Apex will transform into a standard fight-night venue because it will receive improved capacity, better facilities, and additional amenities. The promotion intends to establish an environment that fully engages fighters and fans, according to White, which will help the organization expand until 2026.

When asked about the growing calls for championship stakes within the promotion, White confirmed that Zuffa Boxing will introduce an official title later this year.

“A lot of people have been calling for a Zuffa belt. Yes, there will be a Zuffa title. We’ll determine who fights for it over the next several months.”

The announcement created the first major achievement for establishing permanent systems that will handle promotional activities. The announcement showed that Zuffa Boxing has begun developing its fighter ranking system and competitive structure after holding just one event. The first event under the boxing promotion, however, received negative reactions from the combat sports community, including Mauricio Sulaiman.

Dana White responds to Mauricio Sulaiman’s criticism over Zuffa Boxing

After Mauricio Sulaiman criticized Zuffa Boxing following its inaugural event, Dana White responded publicly. The comments surfaced as debate grew around the promotion’s role in professional boxing. Sulaiman accused Zuffa Boxing of bullying its way into the sport. He questioned how the new promotion plans would operate within boxing’s traditional structure.

However, White quickly pushed back. He replied under an Instagram post shared by Boxing Social. “I’m just doing something different,” White wrote. He rejected claims of aggression toward boxing’s governing bodies. He also stressed that Zuffa Boxing has no plan to take over the sport.

Additionally, White confirmed the Ali Act would remain fully intact. He said fighters would keep their current legal protections. He also stated that established sanctioning bodies would continue operating without interference. According to White, fighters remain free to compete across promotions if they choose.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman defended boxing’s existing framework. He said the sport already operates on history, tradition, and recognized world titles. To support his point, he referenced fighters linked to Zuffa who still compete within the WBC structure. The list of names included Callum Walsh, Dalton Smith, and Conor Benn. Walsh later headlined Zuffa Boxing’s debut event as the WBC Continental Americas champion. The discussion intensified after IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia joined the Zuffa roster. The move created new uncertainty about their plans to unify championship titles.

The official launch of Zuffa Boxing, together with The Ali Revival Act progress through the House committee and now draws public scrutiny. Will White be able to change all discussions about the sport through his upcoming actions?