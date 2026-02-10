“Dangerous”: Michael B. Jordan’s Resurfaced Sparring With Ex-Girlfriend Stuns Fans on Creed Star’s 39th Birthday

It’s that time of year again for Michael B. Jordan. The Creed star is celebrating his 39th birthday, and to mark the occasion, Boxraw shared old footage from 2022, captured during the filming of Creed III.

The footage shows a sparring session between Jordan and his then-girlfriend, model and actress Lori Harvey. The couple dated from late 2020 and broke up in June 2022 after about a year and a half together. The separation was amicable, and a specific reason wasn’t provided.

“MBJ and Lori Harvey tap sparring on the set of Creed III,” Boxraw wrote on X. In the clip, Harvey can be seen landing a right hook on Jordan’s ribs, which had an audible thud. The 39-year-old, however, moved forward, forcing Harvey to step back, missing a right hook to the head.

“Michael B. Jordan, who turns 39 today, starred as Adonis Creed in the trilogy and has promised there will be a Creed 4, saying, ‘Eventually, definitely,’” Boxraw added. Although the 4th film in the series has been talked about, it remains in the development stage.

News of the film moving into pre-production surfaced in 2024, but subsequent delays pushed the timeline back. Jordan claimed in 2025 that it would “eventually” happen. However, as of 2026, production still hasn’t begun. In the meantime, a prequel is set to debut on Amazon Prime.

Delphi, a drama series connected to the film franchise, expands the Creed universe and is set in the Los Angeles gym that helped turn Adonis Creed into a contender. Jordan has also spoken about another spin-off series focused on Adonis’s daughter, Amara, though that project is still further down the line.

The Creed films themselves serve as an expansion of the Rocky Balboa franchise, which originally starred Sylvester Stallone. Creed grossed $174,178,883 on a $35,000,000 budget, Creed II earned $214,215,889 on a $50,000,000 budget, and Creed III brought in $276,148,615 on a $75,000,000 budget—clearly proving the franchise’s success.

As a result, when fans discovered the sparring footage, they were left stunned by what Harvey could do in the ring.

Lori Harvey praised for nearly cracking Michael B. Jordan

Fans quickly took to commending Harvey. “She got some snap in that right hand,” one user wrote. Reports reveal Harvey used to train at the DogPound Gym in LA.

Another fan felt Harvey was gunning for Jordan’s face. “She was really trying to crack him in the face LOL,” the fan wrote. Well, that’s the best way to put your opponent down.

Someone else suggested her punches were dangerous. “Aye, her right hook looks dangerous,” the user commented. Despite looking good inside the ring, Harvey’s main training routine revolves around Pilates.

The next user had the same idea. “Her right hand looking kinda dangerous,” the user claimed. She might well have earned a role in the movie herself.

Meanwhile, this user wasn’t too happy with the Creed movies. “Creed 1-3 was complete trash. Who thought it was a good idea to make a 4th?” the user asked. However, from the numbers the movies did, they were all great hits.

It appears Michael B. Jordan’s birthday brought more attention to his ex-girlfriend than to him. But what did you make of Harvey’s moves?