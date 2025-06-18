Daniel Dubois Faces Big Oleksandr Usyk Problem Even Tyson Fury Couldn’t Crack

“This time we’re not fighting Daniel the boy. We’re fighting Daniel the man. And I think that’s the difference.” According to Daniel Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, this is what Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, thinks about the upcoming rematch. When they first met in August 2023, Daniel Dubois was just 25, stepping into the ring against the 36-year-old Ukrainian southpaw. That night, Oleksandr Usyk handed “Dynamite” his second professional loss. Fast forward to now, a lot has changed, but the big question is: Can Daniel Dubois truly deliver against the unified heavyweight champion? One former super middleweight world champion isn’t so sure.

In an exclusive interview with Foot Italia yesterday, ex-world champion Carl Froch weighed in on the state of boxing and shared his thoughts on the July 19 rematch between Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium. When asked who he was backing, the former Fighter of the Year (2012, BoxRec) called it, “the one I’m looking forward to the most. A proper big fight for professional boxing.” While Froch admitted, “Dubois has got a chance,” things are difficult than they appear on the surface. And perhaps, more doubts about whether Dubois is truly ready to topple a champion like Usyk.

Praising Daniel Dubois’ growth as a boxer in the last two years, Carl Froch told Foot Italia, “He’s a big heavy lad who can punch. And he’s improved since their first fight. He’s confident.” That confidence is evident in Dubois’ resume. With 22 wins and just 2 losses, 21 of those victories have come by way of knockout. His first career defeat came against Joe Joyce, when a fractured eye socket forced Dubois to take a knee and suffer a 10th-round KO. But he bounced back in style, winning his next four bouts via early-round knockouts, reaffirming the raw power he brings to the ring.

Carl Froch further emphasized Dubois’ strength by drawing comparisons to other top heavyweights. “Look what he did to AJ. Usyk couldn’t finish off AJ like Dubois did. Dubois is heavy and so strong.” That statement refers to Dubois’ brutal knockout win over Anthony Joshua, who was dropped four times, in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds, before being counted out. It was Dubois’ third fight after losing to Usyk, and it showcased just how dangerous he can be when motivated. The power? Undeniable. But the Brit isn’t convinced that brute strength alone can get the job done.

“The problem Dubois has is that Usyk is technical,” Froch explained. “Dubois hasn’t really been taken to the well yet, and when Usyk is in there with him, he’ll put him under pressure. He’ll land shots, get close to him, and bully him around.” Froch points to Usyk’s masterclass against Tyson Fury in their December 2024 rematch at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Despite giving up 55 pounds in weight, Usyk outmaneuvered Fury for 12 rounds, winning by unanimous decision with identical 116-112 scorecards. If a seasoned, elusive giant like Fury couldn’t figure Usyk out the second time, Froch questions whether Dubois has the ring IQ and technical poise to do any better.

Still, Carl Froch acknowledges the unpredictable nature of heavyweight boxing. “Twelve three-minute rounds is exhausting. Dubois has a fighting chance, but Usyk will be the clear favourite,” he admitted. However, he also pointed out a key factor: “But he is the older man by 10 years and Dubois is on a crest of the wave, flying with confidence, and this is his big chance.” So, although Froch expressed some confidence in Dubois, he largely remains skeptical of his compatriot’s ability to defeat a skilled fighter like Usyk. But is there someone who does?

The man who trained Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois weighs in

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, 68-year-old James Ali Bashir shared his perspective on the upcoming Usyk vs. Dubois rematch. “Well, it’s hard to say,” he admitted, acknowledging the widespread support for Oleksandr Usyk while pointing out how much Daniel Dubois has improved since their first meeting. “Dubois is coming off three fights that he won impressively. He didn’t just win—he won impressively,” Bashir emphasized, noting the 22-2 heavyweight boxer’s rising momentum. Still, despite the praise, he stopped short of picking a clear winner. “He knows he’s got to win this fight because he’ll never get another chance,” Bashir added, underlining the high stakes for Daniel Dubois.

Moreover, when asked about what fans could expect on fight night, Bashir predicted fireworks. “He’s going to go out there and fight like he’s never fought before,” he said. “It’s going to be a very, very, very complex fight.” The Greenwich native enters the rematch on the back of knockout wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua, an impressive streak that has fueled his rise and added credibility to his title shot.

Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, is fresh off consecutive victories over Tyson Fury. It’s worth noting that Bashir trained the Ukrainian from 2013 to 2017, guiding him through ten bouts during a crucial phase of his development. Years later, in 2023, he joined Daniel Dubois’ camp under head trainer Don Charles to prepare him for the Usyk fight in Poland. With both fighters evolving and now boasting experienced corners, this rematch feels like a true 50-50 contest. So while seasoned experts hesitate to make predictions, the question is, who do you think will have the upper hand on July 19th?