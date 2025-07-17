Who Are Daniel Dubois’ Parents? Father, Mother, Siblings & More

Daniel Dubois has a point to prove. Although he is a world champion, some in the boxing community feel he didn’t deserve it. But why? Not too long ago, the IBF handed over former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk‘s belt to his mandatory challenger Dubois, who became the No. 1 contender for the title after defeating Filip Hrgovic earlier this year. Due to a rematch clause, Usyk signed with Fury; he couldn’t defend his belt against Dubois on time, and therefore, ‘DDD’ laid claim to the IBF heavyweight strap.

Now, the 27-YO heavyweight boxer will be locking horns with Usyk himself at Wembley Stadium. Dubois will be facing one of the toughest challenges of his life against a man who has never known defeat. Also, with the opportunity to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Usyk will be at his best. Nevertheless, ahead of the showdown, let’s delve into Dubois’ family background to understand his passion for boxing and his drive to become the best.

All we know about Daniel Dubois’ mother and father

Dubois was born on September 6, 1997. His father’s name is Dave Dubois, but his mother’s identity has not been disclosed publicly. The British boxer’s father was a street trader in London’s Camden market. Reportedly, he occasionally flew to New York in the 1980s to sell posters and make around $1 million on each trip. In 1997, having made a fortune for himself, he decided to become a single parent and raise Dubois and his siblings by himself. Notably, Dave’s children were all born to two women, his first wife and then his girlfriend.

Nevertheless, Daniel lived with his dad at a family mansion in Essex. From a very early age, Dave sowed the seeds of boxing in Daniel. He bought a small punching bag and started teaching the basics of boxing to the Greenwich-born boxer when he was a kid. With that, Daniel’s father made him go through a hectic routine to “program” him to become a boxer from a very early age.

“I’ve always liked boxing because it shapes your character, and so with Daniel, I thought, even before he was born: ‘He’s going to be a world champion. When Daniel was young, we used to do off-the-wall training. Aged 10, he could do push-ups for hours at a time,” the British boxer’s father told The Guardian in an interview.

Reportedly, Dubois’ father is a deeply spiritual individual who had a “vision” that ‘DDD’ was going to be a world champion one day. “I told his grandmother and his mother he was going to be a world champion when he was in the womb,” Danny stated in one of his media interviews.

Planning out Daniel’s career path before his birth, Dave strengthened Daniel Dubois’ mental resolve from when he was a kid, putting him through rigorous workouts to prepare him for a long and arduous boxing career. “No water, no food, just up and down on his fists. Imagine how strong that makes you mentally?” Dave stated proudly, boasting about Daniel doing press-ups with his fists for hours non-stop during his childhood.

At age nine, Daniel’s father took him to a renowned amateur club, Repton, where he started competing. After an impressive amateur career, winning two English schoolboy titles, two junior ABAs, plus the CYPs, Dubois turned professional at the age of 19.

Daniel Dubois’ siblings and background

Daniel Dubois is one of 11 children fathered by Dave Dubois. Daniel, along with his six younger siblings, lives with their dad in their family mansion equipped with an outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and gym. In a media interview, Dave revealed that his sons and daughters are mostly musicians and boxers. The Greenwich-born boxer’s father believes that three of his children, Caroline, Prince, and Solomon, will all follow in Daniel’s footsteps and become world champions. According to Daniel, his youngest brother, Solomon, is ‘the most gifted boxer.’

“He’s only eight, but he’s doing things I still struggle to do. Where we have failed, I know Solomon will be able to improve and be better than all of us,” the British boxer stated proudly in a media interview. Moreover, the Greenwich native is also quite complimentary of his sister Caroline’s technical brilliance, who was once declared “the best female boxer” by Mike Costello, BBC’s most venerated boxing commentator. Currently, Caroline is 11-0-1 in her professional career and is already the WBC women’s lightweight champion.

“Caroline’s my most supportive fan. When I fight, she is so verbal, and it’s good to see that passion,” Daniel stated in an interview with The Guardian while praising his sister. As Daniel goes into battle against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, one thing is for sure – the family will be there to support him as he makes his first title defense.

Hopefully, Dubois will be in his best form on July 19th, as Usyk will not be an easy challenge. Who are you rooting for—Daniel Dubois or Oleksandr Usyk? Let us know in the comments section below.