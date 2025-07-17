Who Is Daniel Dubois’ Girlfriend Raissa Fox? Is She the Mother of His Kids?

Daniel Dubois will be defending his IBF world title for the first time against former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in just a couple of days at Wembley Stadium. His father and his siblings, who are also boxers, wouldn’t miss this event for the world. But what about his lady love? Has Dubois done well to keep his love life under wraps? Or, is he actually single?

Canvassing through Dubois’ social media accounts won’t give away anything about his love life. But Dubois has made a couple of slip-ups in the past that might lead you to believe that he just might be in a committed relationship. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Dubois’s romantic interest, and potentially the mother of his child.

All we know about Daniel Dubois’ girlfriend

Dubois is rumored to be dating a Brazilian beauty named Raissa Fox. Now, Dubois has not been very public about this relationship. And the details of what she does professionally aren’t known either. However, he posted pictures with her a while back, where he called her his “Brazilian queen”. But the images have since been deleted. Interestingly, the two follow each other on social media. And, judging by her social media activity, Raissa was probably in London for the Dubois vs Anthony Joshua fight.

A quick look at her Instagram stories will tell you that she had been closely following the build-up ahead of the Joshua vs Dubois fight. On her Instagram story, she captioned a carousel of pictures of Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua facing off at Trafalgar Square during the weigh-ins— “I like it (translated from Portuguese)”. Furthermore, Dubois revealed in the face-off interview with Anthony Joshua back in June last year that he had just arrived in the UK after his “training” in Brazil. Nevertheless, before both the 27-year-old fighter and Raissa publicly confess their love for each other, their relationship is still rumored at this point.

Daniel Dubois’ kids and their mother

Whether Dubois has gotten married yet is unknown, but he has a baby boy named Zion Rio Dubois. The date of birth of the baby is currently unknown, but he is likely less than a year old. Raissa Fox, the mother of the child, has occasionally posted images and videos of the baby on her Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their family life.

Zion also has his own Instagram account (@ziondubois), managed by his mother, Raissa. Despite the social media presence surrounding his son, Daniel Dubois has yet to publicly acknowledge or comment on fatherhood. It’s likely because Dubois is a private person and would like to keep his new bron away from the public eye.

Dubois and Fox are expecting a child!

Although the exact date when Dubois’ son was born is unknown, a TikTok clip featuring him and Raissa late last year sparked speculation that the heavyweight boxer had become a father. Raissa had filmed the video, as she announced that Dubois had become a father. In March this year, she confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a few photos of the baby, along with a caption that revealed his name: “Hi guys, I’m Zion Rio Dubois🩵🤏🏽.”

As for Daniel Dubois, he grew up in a strict Christian household. He is one of 11 children. His father is Dave Dubois. ‘Triple D’ and his six younger siblings grew up under the guidance of their father, who was a strict disciplinarian. From a very early age, Dave put Daniel through rigorous workouts and bought a small punching bag to teach him boxing. “When Daniel was young, we used to do off-the-wall training. Aged 10, he could do push-ups for hours at a time,” the British boxer’s father stated in a media interview.

By the age of nine, Dubois was taken to an amateur boxing club, Repton, by his father, where he began training for competitions. Daniel started participating in amateur competitions, having an impressive record of 69-6, and thereafter turned professional at nineteen. Daniel Dubois will be going into one of the toughest challenges of his life in his upcoming bout against Oleksandr Usyk, who will be hungry to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

