Daniel Dubois’s Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purses, and Endorsements

When the Baltimore Chronicle revealed a combined purse of $203 million for the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois rematch, it shocked the combat world to its core. Not only does the Wembley Stadium headliner this Saturday represent the highest purse for the duo, but it also represents ‘DDD’s’ entry to the big league.

There’s no question that Briton’s recent performances have long justified this opportunity. Riding a hot streak, the 27-year-old toppled Anthony Joshua last year and now has his sights set on the undisputed heavyweight title. If he claims it, he’ll become the first British undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. It will also put him on a list of the select few fighters who earn more than $100 million per year from boxing. Firstly, though, let’s explore where he stands at the moment, financially.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Daniel Dubious’ net worth in 2025?

‘The Dynamite’ entered the professional circuit in 2017, and for almost a decade, he has done it the hard way. Despite suffering setbacks, most notably a broken orbital bone against Joe Joyce in 2021 and a controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2023, he bounced back with explosive knockouts of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgović, and, in September 2024, Anthony Joshua to defend the IBF title.

AD

And while his career has been filled with numerous ups and downs, he has seen a rapid rise financially. His father homeschooled him alongside his six siblings, with just one vision: to create a world champion. The training regimen was strict and merciless, but it allowed him to turn pro as soon as he turned 19, and according to The Times, a millionaire by 20.

As of 2025, Sports Casting Bets estimates Daniel Dubois’ net worth to be in the range of $5 million to $8 million. While the net worth is a combination of assets, endorsements, and sponsorships, the majority of his earnings come from his boxing purses. Though he hasn’t yet landed a record-breaking fight purse, Dubois has been a mainstay in the sport, consistently earning significant paychecks from his bouts over the years.

How much does Daniel Dubois earn? Boxing purse history

With a 22-2 record, the Londoner has amassed approximately $18 million from his fights. While there are no records to pinpoint his initial earnings, it is estimated to be around $4,000 to $200,000. That all changed in 2020, when he faced Joyce for five heavyweight titles. While Dynamite lost that hard-fought battle, he took home $2.28 million, his first seven-figure payday.

After the disappointment, the 26-year-old had to build himself up. Consequently, for the next few fights, he earned between $500,000 and $800,000 but never left that 6-figure mark. His next jump came in 2023, against the unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk. And even though Daniel Dubois failed, he bagged $2.08 million for that fight.

Thankfully, the second loss didn’t halt his development, and he bounced back with a 10th-round KO win over ‘Big Baby’ Miller and took home $1.04 million for it. And while his next fight against Hrgovic only saw him earning $650,000, his bout with Anthony Joshua more than made up for it. For the blockbuster all-Britain clash at Wembley, the Greenwich native got the biggest purse of his professional career, entering the 8-figure category.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old pocketed $13 million purse for his fight against Joshua. However, he’s set to surpass that soon. For the upcoming Usyk rematch, unconfirmed reports suggest Dubois will earn roughly $71 million from the $203 million purse split. Moreover, this guaranteed amount could grow with the PPV split, as the Wembley Arena headliner nears a sellout. Thus, while the July 19 fight is crucial for Dubois’ legacy, financially, he’s already secured a win.

Year Opponent Purse (GBP) Estimated Earnings (USD) 2020 Joe Joyce ~£1.75 million ~$2.28 million 2021 Joe Cusumano ~£400,000 ~$520,000 Bogdan Dinu ~£400,000 ~$520,000 Total (2021) ~£800,000 ~$1.04 million 2022 Kevin Lerena ~£600,000 ~$780,000 Trevor Bryan ~£400,000 ~$520,000 Total (2022) ~£1.0 million ~$1.30 million 2023 Oleksandr Usyk I ~£1.6 million ~$2.08 million Jarrell Miller ~£800,000 ~$1.04 million Total (2023) ~£2.4 million ~$3.12 million 2024 Filip Hrgović ~£500,000 ~$650,000 Anthony Joshua (Projected) ~£10 million ~$13.00 million Total (2024) (est.) ~£10.5 million ~$13.65 million

Daniel Dubois’ endorsements & sponsorships

Thanks to his widespread popularity across the United Kingdom, ‘DDD’ actively secures substantial endorsement contracts with prominent brands like Montirex, Adidas, Boxraw, Everlast, 32Red, Footasylum, and others. Although the exact earnings from these sponsorships remain undisclosed, industry estimates suggest he earns approximately $130,000 annually from these deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Dubois (@dynamite_daniel_dubois) Expand Post

Furthermore, Daniel Dubois also has several assets to his name that boost his net worth significantly. His biggest asset is undoubtedly his $3.25 million, 7-bedroom mansion in Essex. Moreover, while not officially confirmed, The Sun reports that ‘Dynamite’ holds additional properties in London and Manchester, further strengthening his wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond real estate, he showcases an impressive supercar collection, including a $260,000 Bentley GTC and a $75,000 Mercedes-AMG V-Class, which is something to marvel at. Undoubtedly, the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk will consequently elevate his financial standing massively. Should he achieve the remarkable feat of defeating the undefeated world champion, his marketability and financial prospects will undoubtedly soar to unprecedented heights.

So the obvious question is: Will Daniel Dubois be able to change his destiny and establish himself as the main man of the heavyweight division? Well, come July 19th, we will get our answer. What do you think?