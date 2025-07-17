Meaning and Origin Behind Daniel Dubois’ Nickname ‘Dynamite’

Will Daniel Dubois be up to the test in his upcoming fight? He has a chip on his shoulder to prove he is a worthy world heavyweight champion. After all, the world title belt was simply handed over to him by the IBF after his upcoming opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, couldn’t defend it in time due to a rematch clause with Tyson Fury. While he defeated Anthony Joshua to prove his worth, can he repeat the same result against Usyk?

Indeed, a befitting battle for Dubois to prove that he deserves to be at the top of the heavyweight division. Safe to say, Usyk will be at his best as the opportunity to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion is within touching distance. Furthermore, Usyk will also be coming into the showdown with an undefeated record and two wins over Fury. Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, let’s take a look at the 27-year-old British boxer’s ring moniker.

Why is Daniel Dubois called ‘Dynamite’?

Dubois has earned a reputation in boxing for being an explosive puncher and knocking out his opponents. His KO ratio of 95.45% clearly illustrates why. Therefore, he is aptly nicknamed Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois. However, no information is available about how he got the nickname. But he has done the name justice by knocking 21 out of his 24 opponents. Maybe the training he received in his early days from his father might be why he carries so much power in his arms.

Waxing lyrical about Daniel doing push-ups with his fists for hours non-stop during his childhood, his father once stated in a media interview, “No water, no food, just up and down on his fists. Imagine how strong that makes you?” The homeschooled, disciplined, and introverted boxer could complete five hours of push-ups a day from the age of five. “I set a world record for the amount of push-ups I did,” he once said in an interview with the BBC.

But, how much did the strength training he received in his childhood work out in his favor during his professional career?

Other unknown facts about Daniel Dubois

Beyond his knockout power and recent demolition of Anthony Joshua, most people may be unaware of a deeply personal and unique story that Dubois has. The 27-year-old heavyweight comes from a large, close-knit family of 11 siblings. Raised in South London, and later moved to Essex, he lived in the same family home with some of his siblings and his father, Dave Dubois. Dave, who once sold posters in New York, has been a strong influence in his career, even helping him in corners during fights.

Dubois actually comes from a lineage of fighters. Sources say one of his ancestors, Sylvia Dubois, was an African-American slave who famously won her freedom through bare-knuckle fighting in the 1800s—that’s one dangerous lady! His younger sister, Caroline Dubois, is an unbeaten professional boxer herself and considered one of the brightest prospects in the scene. Despite their shared interest in the sport, reports suggest the siblings aren’t on speaking terms after a fallout.

Unlike his loudmouth and brash peers in the heavyweight division, Dubois is rather media-shy, often quiet and reserved in public. However, those who know him claim he channels that silence into intense focus and drive inside the ring.

Regardless, with the fight night approaching, will Daniel Dubois live up to his moniker once again and deliver the knockout finish that left Anthony Joshua flat on the canvas? Or, will it be Usyk who will be delivering the knockout blow and become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion? Nevertheless, who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments section below.