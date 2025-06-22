Daniel Dubois Spots Major Change in Usyk That Could Be Key to Victory for ‘DDD’

“You should be given an Oscar for that performance.” The 29th April official presser for Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois’ rematch started tense as the latter’s coach Don Charles launched a scathing critique against the unified heavyweight champion over the low-blow controversy. However, as the tension increased, Usyk looked weary and disengaged, clearly fed up with the blame game. By the end of it, the Ukrainian just wanted to get out of there.

This made the fans curious. Perhaps the unified heavyweight champion isn’t too keen on the rematch since he’s already defeated his young opponent once. Furthermore, his swift exit from the conference left many puzzled. However, Daniel Dubois remains unfazed, insisting there’s no cause for alarm.

Will we see the best version of Oleksandr Usyk?

Ahead of the July 19 blockbuster clash, ‘DDD’ sat down with Dev Sahni on Frank Warren’s Queensbury YouTube channel. The pair had a candid discussion regarding the Britons’ preparation for the undisputed heavyweight title clash. During the conversation, Sahni asked the IBF heavyweight champion about Usyk’s unnatural behavior during the presser. “What did you think of the press conference and the way Usyk behaved? Did you feel anything different?” he asked. “No, no, he wasn’t. He’s ready to go. I feel like he’s ready to just be taken off that pedestal,” Dubois replied.

The 27-year-old believes that the time for talking is done and the Ukrainian’s pride is stopping him from diving deeper into the blame game now. “He’s a proud man and everything, but there comes a time. Everyone gets their time,” he said. Furthermore, this changed behavior is giving him even more confidence to turn the tide around.

Talking about Usyk taking him lightly, Daniel Dubois added, “I don’t know, is he big-headed now? Is he getting it on top, getting above himself now? I don’t know, but I know what we’ve got to do on the night and take that. Wow, can’t wait,” claiming that he will exploit this changed behavior to his advantage.

Well, one thing’s certain: no matter how Oleksandr Usyk turns up, the ‘Dynamite’ is extremely confident. He believes that the July 19 clash will be entirely different from the first one in August 2023. Does he have a game plan? Let’s hear from the man himself.

Daniel Dubois promises a thriller

Recently, the IBF heavyweight champion was the Royal Ascot 2025, the annual event attended by the British Royalty. After the dressing regulations of the event, a Sky Sport reporter caught up with Daniel Dubois, asking him about the rematch. “How does this fight unfold in front of your eyes at Wembley? What’s the plan without giving too much away?” he asked.

Surprised by the unexpected question during a royal event, the Greenwich native claimed that it is too soon to reveal the cards now. However, he had a message for Usyk and all the fans. “Tune in, guys. You’ll see,” he said, promising a blistering performance.

For Daniel Dubois, it is his last chance at redemption. He made it clear that the unified heavyweight champion will face a different fighter altogether. On the other hand, Oleksandr Usyk is desperate to prove that his last win was not a fluke because of the controversy. No matter what the result is, fans will be treated to an extremely heavy-hitting night.

