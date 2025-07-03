Daniel Dubois Surprisingly Defends Usyk Over Low-Blow Controversy Ahead of July 19 Rematch

Were you one of those who believed Daniel Dubois was robbed of a win when he faced Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023 in Poland? Low blow or not, Dubois, now more experienced and riding a streak of three major knockout victories, has revenge on his mind. “Usyk, well, I want my revenge,” he declared. With the rematch less than 3 weeks away, the stage is set for July 19 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. But interestingly, despite all the controversy, walking back on his earlier stance, Daniel Dubois now says he doesn’t feel he was exactly robbed in their first meeting.

This revelation came during a recent episode of Bricks to Riches, where Daniel Dubois sat down with host Nabeel Mussarat to discuss his mindset going into the rematch. When Mussarat mentioned how Usyk “acted” after Dubois’ body shot, allegedly exaggerating the pain to gain recovery time, the 27-year-old Brit didn’t double down on the claim.

“He was not even acting when they slowed it down. You could see him on the floor. His whole body was shaking. He was convulsing,” the 22-2 boxer explained that while Usyk may have downplayed the moment, the damage was real. “He has played it down, and I didn’t finish the job like I should have, but yeah, that’s it.” It’s a notable shift from his earlier stance, where he rejected the low-blow narrative. Now, Dubois acknowledges the impact of the punch and believes it genuinely hurt Oleksandr Usyk.

via Imago Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk during boxing gala in Wroclaw, Poland on August 26, 2023. Wroclaw Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xFotoxOlimpikx originalFilename:jastrzebowski-oleksand230827_npw6j.jpg

Interestingly, a few months ago, Daniel Dubois’ coach Don Charles took a more confrontational tone, accusing the Ukrainian southpaw of having “conned” the referee with his dramatic reaction, a claim that sparked a heated back-and-forth between the two camps at their official launch press conference. Dubois himself remains confident the punch was legal. “I got through with that shot it was like a punch from the Gods,” he told reporters.

While he’s aware Usyk has shown vulnerability to body shots in the past, Dubois isn’t putting all his focus there. “I’m not going to go crazy on it because everyone’s talking about a body shot. They’ll be expecting that. So, I’ve just got to mix it up I guess.” Moreover, the 27-year-old didn’t hold back, labeling Usyk “boring” and warning that mental toughness alone won’t be enough to withstand his power.

Now, revenge is clearly on Daniel Dubois’ mind, and should he succeed, he would become the first Englishman since Lennox Lewis to unify the heavyweight division. But that’s a monumental task. Usyk, a generational talent nearing the twilight of his career, is determined to retire on a high note. Dubois, despite his confidence and knockout power, knows this won’t be a walk in the park. When asked if he had a strategy for the rematch, Dubois kept it coy.

Daniel Dubois aims to wreck the weight class after Oleksandr Usyk win

The IBF heavyweight champion was spotted at Royal Ascot 2025, the prestigious event held from June 17 to 21 and frequented by British royalty. Dressed to the nines in line with the formal dress code, Daniel Dubois looked every bit the gentleman. Amid the pomp and pageantry, a Sky Sports reporter caught up with him for a quick chat. “How does this fight unfold in front of your eyes at Wembley? What’s the plan without giving too much away?” they asked. The question drew a modest smile from Dubois, who chose not to reveal his hand. His response? Just five words: “Tune in, guys. You’ll see.”

For Daniel Dubois, the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is more than just another title defense; it’s deeply personal. He considers it unfinished business and insists that the Ukrainian will be facing a completely transformed fighter. On top of it, over the past 18 months, Dubois has turned his career around, dispatching top-tier opponents and forging a new identity in the ring. “I’ve become a new man,” he shared in an interview. “What I’ve been through is just toughened me up, and now that I’m here, I’m really going to shake up the world again with another big performance.”

There’s plenty at stake for the British powerhouse. Yes, there’s the dream of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, but it’s also about righting what many still consider a controversial wrong from August 2023. Revenge, redemption, and legacy are all wrapped into this high-stakes showdown. But the real question is, do you believe the resurgent Daniel Dubois is ready to hand Oleksandr Usyk the first loss of his storied career?