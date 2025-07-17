Daniel Dubois Warns Canelo Alvarez Over $500K Bet On Oleksandr Usyk Ahead Of Rematch

Even before fists begin to fly inside the ropes, the heavyweight drama is already reaching fever pitch. The sequel to last year’s Usyk vs. Dubois clash is hurtling toward July 19 with the promise of revenge, redemption, and—surprisingly—a bit of Canelo Álvarez. Yes, the Mexican superstar has thrown his hat, or rather his wallet, into the ring for the rematch. But before we get there, let’s rewind the clock.

When Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois first met in August 2023, the result was a ninth-round stoppage win for the Ukrainian maestro, though not without controversy. Dubois landed a borderline body shot that was ruled a low blow, halting Usyk’s momentum. Ever since, “Dynamite” Dubois has campaigned for his shot at redemption. Now, with the rematch officially set to unfold at Wembley Stadium on DAZN PPV, tensions are soaring…and so are the stakes. Literally.

On July 14, in a tweet that turned heads and sparked debate, Álvarez revealed: “Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!” Attached to the tweet was an image of his $500,000 wager—with a potential payout of $630,000—reportedly placed through the betting platform 1win. The tweet coincided with a promotional clip showing Canelo chatting with young bettors before confidently throwing down the half-million bet himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, this didn’t sit quietly on British shores.

AD

When this bit of gambling bravado was brought up to Dubois, the 27-year-old didn’t mince words. “Don’t mean nothing to me. It don’t mean s— to me. Well he’s gonna lose his money but y’know I’m just focused now!” Dubois shot back, as quoted in the DAZN Boxing promo video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

His message to Canelo was blunt, defiant, and unmistakable—one that echoed far beyond the odds. And with Usyk brushing off questions about age while his team takes aim at Dubois’ mentality, it’s clear: this rematch isn’t just physical. It’s personal, psychological, and loaded with pride on all sides.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oleksandr Usyk dismisses age talk

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t in the business of entertaining age narratives—not when he’s on the cusp of making history again. As the 38-year-old prepares to walk into Wembley Stadium for the first time as a professional, all eyes are on whether his eleven-year age gap with Daniel Dubois will prove a factor. The Ukrainian, however, appears unfazed. “I respect this young guy,” he said of Dubois at the final press conference. “He is motivated but I am too. I am not an old guy—38 is not old. We will see.”

The calm, almost meditative composure Usyk displayed during the presser—head bowed, fingers clutching rosary beads, lips murmuring prayers—stood in sharp contrast to the electricity around him. It was a deliberate quietness, the kind that belongs to a man who’s been here before. And rightly so. Unbeaten in 23 professional bouts and already a two-division undisputed champion, Usyk is aiming to join rarified air by claiming that status for a third time. His manager, Egis Klimas, also took a subtle dig at Dubois’ evolution since their 2023 clash, remarking, “It’s the same guy. What can he change in a couple of years?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet Dubois, fresh off his stunning knockout over Anthony Joshua at Wembley, is writing his own narrative. Dressed simply in a tracksuit and cap, the Brit didn’t bite back but made his intentions crystal clear: “Right now I just want to get it on. I’m going to write my own script. They’ve got their script and I’ll write my own. I’m going to win these belts and I’m going to be the man.”

With both men staying composed and letting their teams handle the jabs, Saturday’s clash promises more fists than fireworks—until the bell rings.