Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

Currently, the light heavyweight division might be the most exciting it has been in years. With Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, and David Benavidez ruling the 175 lbs, the chances of successfully making your way to the top are scarce. However, on 19th July, Daniel Lapin and Lewis Edmondson would finally get that chance in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd.

On the undercard of the Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch main event, the two fighters have a rare chance to vie for the vacant WBA Continental and IBF Intercontinental light-heavyweight belts. A victory could be a game-changer, elevating them to true contender status. With so much on the line, let’s examine how they match up.

Predicting Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson: Who has better stats and record?

In quite a coincidence, the duo enters the fight with an identical record of 11-0. So, let’s break it down further to understand where the duo stands. Firstly, Daniel Lapin, a proud member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team, often trains with the unified heavyweight champion. So naturally, the expectations are high, and so far, he hasn’t let anyone down. And while his career started slow, recently he has been on a tear, winning four of his last five fights via KOs, while capturing the IBO Continental and IBF Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight championships in the process.

On the other hand, ‘The Saint’ has also established himself as one of the top contenders in the 175 lbs division. However, the KO rate is where he falls a bit behind, having only 3 early stoppages as compared to Lapin’s four. But in this matchup, that difference might not be decisive. With both contenders depending on their skills rather than power, expect a technical match that will go the distance.

With their records nearly indistinguishable, let’s explore other factors that could tip the scales in predicting the winner.

Lapin vs. Edmondson height, weight, reach comparison, and more

This is where we start to see some difference between the two, with Daniel Lapin clearly having the advantage. The 28-year-old stands at a whopping 6’6(198cm). On the other hand, despite cutting an impressive figure, the Englishman pales in comparison, coming in at 6’1(185cm), and while his reach hasn’t been officially recorded yet, we can make an educated guess that it will be less than Lapin’s 198 cm wingspan.

In terms of weight, nothing is separating them, with both fighters ranging between 173-175 lbs for their fights. So, expect them to come at the same weight. In terms of odds, Daniel Lapin enters the fight as the favorite with -450 odds. Given the hype and hopes behind the southpaw, this was to be expected. Meanwhile, the bookmakers consider Edmondson an underdog, giving him +290 odds.

While the Britton has the ability to create an upset, the chances are slim due to their fighting style. Daniel Lapin is one of the most technically sound light heavyweights in the current division. Furthermore, his southpaw stance gives him an aura of uncertainty that Edmondson might struggle to break. So, in a technically sound fight, expected to go the distance, Britton’s patience game might falter in front of the Ukrainian’s volume-heavy approach.

Our prediction: Daniel Lapin to win via a unanimous decision.

What do you think about this exciting light-heavyweight matchup? Let us know your thoughts below.