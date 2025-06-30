Daughter Milan Reminisces on Mike Tyson’s 59th Birthday with Emotional Message

The youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years and four months, Michael Gerard Tyson turns 59 today! From his explosive debut in 1985, where he knocked out Hector Merced in the first round, to a similarly dominant first-round finish of Clifford Etienne in 2003, Tyson carved out a legacy as one of the most feared fighters in boxing history. Though he ended his professional career in 2005 after two back-to-back losses, the aura around him never truly faded. His brief return to the ring last November against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, despite ending in a loss still had fans worldwide rallying behind him, eager to relive glimpses of his infamous peek-a-boo style. And while he may not have had his hand raised, Mike Tyson’s legacy remains untouched.

Now, as Iron Mike celebrates his 59th birthday, tributes are pouring in from loved ones, including his youngest daughter, Milan Tyson. Just a few hours ago, the 17-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message. Posting a photo of a birthday cake lit with candles, she wrote, “Daddy’s bday 💕💕.” But that wasn’t all.

via Imago February 15, 2023, Delray Beach, Florida, United States: February, 15 – Delray Beach: Mike Tyson and his daughter Milan, arrives to watch tennis at the 2023 Delray Beach Open. Delray Beach USA – ZUMApa3_ 0202762133st Copyright: xAndrewxPatronx

Milan Tyson later shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with her father, Mike Tyson, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Happy bday to my bestie. We truly have sm fun together. I’m extremely lucky to have you 💕.” It was a touching tribute from the 17-year-old, who clearly shares a close bond with her father. In her next story, she posted a video of Mike Tyson surrounded by family, blowing out candles and cutting his birthday cake. But the birthday wishes didn’t stop there.

The WBC also honored Mike Tyson, writing, “One of the most spectacular heavyweights in history, Mike Tyson, is celebrating his 59th birthday today…. Mike Tyson, a member of the Canastota Hall of Fame, is currently in good shape and keeps himself busy tending to his personal business. Happy birthday Dear Mike!” The tribute echoed the sentiments of millions of fans around the world who continue to admire Tyson’s legacy. And as for Milan, this isn’t the first time she’s openly expressed her deep affection for her father.

Mike Tyson, the GOAT for real

Just a few days ago, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Mike Tyson’s bond with his daughter Milan was once again on full display. The 17-year-old took to her Instagram story to honor her father with a heartfelt tribute. Even then, her love and admiration for the boxing legend stood out, showing just how close the father-daughter duo truly are.

She shared a series of touching moments, beginning with a video of Mike Tyson inside what appeared to be a gym, holding a punching bag while someone trained on it. “Happy Papa’s Day to the best papa ever,” she wrote over the clip. In the next slide, Milan posted a cozy photo of her dad lying on a bed with their family dog, sweetly captioned, “I love you sm.” Her tribute continued with a nostalgic throwback photo from her childhood, where she affectionately called Tyson, “My GOAT fr fr.”

With that, as Mike Tyson turns 59, our team at EssentiallySports would also like to extend our warmest birthday wishes to the iconic champion who continues to inspire. We wish Iron Mike nothing but strength, happiness, and good health in the years ahead. Withthat said, do feel free to drop your wishes for the legend in the comments below!