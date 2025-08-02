David Benavidez and Devin Haney Get Support as Two Major Fights Rumored for November 22 DAZN Boxing Card

Riding the wave of global boxing momentum, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has once again set the stage ablaze with the announcement of a blockbuster card for the fourth edition of the global boxing spectacle, The Ring IV. Set to take place on November 22 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh and streamed on DAZN, the event will headline this year’s Riyadh Season festivities as one of its premier attractions.

But this isn’t just another typical fight night. The GEA chairman has gone all out to deliver exactly what the fans have been craving. Not only is the card going to be available free of cost for all DAZN subscribers, but the upcoming mega event also has four headline-level bouts, featuring some of the biggest names, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing status as a global hub for the sport. A welterweight title showdown between Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. will co-headline the card, with a high-stakes light heavyweight clash for the WBC title between David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde being the main event. And according to a new update, the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Rumors point to two additional clashes on DAZN’s Nov 22 event in Saudi Arabia

In the lightweight division, Top Rank sensation Abdullah Mason will face off against British prospect Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO lightweight title. Meanwhile, the super flyweight division will see Jesse Rodriguez go toe-to-toe with Argentina’s undefeated phenom Fernando Martinez in defense of his unified titles. Fueling the hype even further, rumors are swirling across the boxing community. According to Yahoo’s Darshan Desai: “TWO FIGHTS THAT COULD LAND NOV 22: Callum Smith-David Morrell & Subriel Matias-Dalton Smith.”

This means that Callum Smith will defend his WBO interim light heavyweight title against David Morrell. Smith secured the title in February with a hard-fought decision win over Joshua Buatsi. With that victory, Smith improved his professional record to an impressive 31 wins in 33 bouts.

David Morrell, the former WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion, enters the confirmed matchup with a strong 12-1 record. He was last seen competing in New York this July—the same night Subriel Matias made waves of his own. Matias, the hard-hitting Puerto Rican, captured the WBC light welterweight title that very evening by defeating the champion Alberto Puello. So this means Matias will defend his title for the first time against Brit Dalton Smith.

This matchup shouldn’t be that much of a shock, considering HE Turki Alalshikh had already confirmed the fight, right after his win over Puello. The English standout, already a national champion, remains unbeaten at 18-0, strengthening his reputation as one of the UK’s most promising talents. With the fight too rumored, it seems all six of the fights on the cards are world title bouts, an exciting update for both David Benavidez and Devin Haney.

Sam Noakes sends a clear warning to Abdullah Mason ahead of their November boxing clash

At just 21, Abdullah Mason has already carved out a reputation as one of the most dangerous rising forces in the lightweight division. The Cleveland native boasts a flawless 19-0 record, with most of those wins coming by way of knockout. But Mason’s talent goes beyond power—he blends a southpaw stance, blistering hand speed, and lethal inside finishing ability, all timed with precision. Together, those tools signal a fighter destined for superstardom.

Soon, Mason will step into the ring against England’s Sam Noakes, an undefeated contender in his own right and a few years older. For Noakes, this bout marks perhaps the toughest test of his career, not just due to Mason’s youth, but because of the American’s refined skill set and killer instinct.

Still, Sam Noakes isn’t showing any signs of intimidation. Fully aware of the challenge ahead in the November event, he remains confident in his own weapons. Speaking to The Ring, Noakes said: “He’s probably the faster man, maybe a little bit more skillful,” Noakes admitted to The Ring. “I think we both got certain attributes that the other hasn’t got. I know what I do well, and I know I can mix it up with the best of them.”

With the huge event now just a few months away, this fall, what's your take on these high-stakes clashes lined up for Ring IV?