David Benavidez Doesn’t Hesitate to Predict Jake Paul’s Fate Against Anthony Joshua

Gervonta Davis catching a lawsuit may have been the best thing that could’ve happened to boxing. With ‘Tank’ and his exhibition bout against Jake Paul off the table, ‘The Problem Child’ has now landed a far bigger and much more severe assignment. Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, live on Netflix, Paul will step into the ring with Anthony Joshua.

The two will meet in a professionally sanctioned heavyweight fight featuring eight three-minute rounds with 10-oz gloves. Compared to the Davis exhibition, this matchup is a genuine test—one that the public is eager to see. But the big question remains: does Jake Paul actually stand a chance against ‘AJ’? Well, David Benavidez seems to think he already knows the answer.

David Benavidez remembers what happened to Francis Ngannou

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Benavidez didn’t mince words while breaking down the matchup. Although he respected ‘El Gallo’ for taking on such a massive challenge, he saw no realistic path to victory for the influencer-turned-boxer. “I give 100% respect to Jake Paul, but that’s a dangerous fight for him, he probably gets knocked out,” Benavidez said.

He made it clear he wasn’t trying to disrespect Paul, but simply felt that Joshua operates on a completely different level. “I’m not trying to be a hater, I’m not saying nothing bad, but Anthony Joshua is Anthony Joshua. He’s a multiple-time champion, an Olympic gold medalist,” Benavidez added. He even referenced the last time a fighter with limited boxing experience stepped in against Anthony Joshua.

“The last time somebody stepped in the ring with him that didn’t have that much boxing experience was in Ngannou, and you’ve seen what happened to him,” Benavidez added. Joshua famously dropped former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the first round before finishing him in the second back in March 2024.

Despite believing the outcome is virtually predetermined, Benavidez said he’s still excited for the event. “It’s going to be a good card, it’s a big fight. It’s a good fight, man,” he said during the interview. Joshua heads into the bout following a surprising fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois late last year, a fight many expected him to win with ease.

Paul, meanwhile, is coming off a competitive unanimous decision win over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Despite the sheer gap in their experience, there are people who think Paul will win the fight.

Tyson Fury had predicted Jake Paul would beat Anthony Joshua

Well before it was confirmed, Tyson Fury made a surprising prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight. Back in July, Fury, who has long been linked to a fight against Anthony Joshua, but it never materialized, claimed Jake Paul would actually beat the former unified heavyweight champion if the two ever shared a ring.

Speaking to Ring Magazine, the former champion said, “I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” Fury said, doubling down with, “I just think Jake Paul would knock A.J. out … I think Jake Paul’s on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look. A bit chubby, a bit bulky, getting there.” Fury even praised Paul’s fearless approach to matchmaking.

“I like how Jake Paul calls out the full spectrum from featherweight to heavyweight… I see Richter scale callouts,” he said. Paul, unsurprisingly, welcomed the endorsement, telling Talk Sport, “He’s backing me… He’s a smart lad.”

Now the fight is actually happening, and it would be interesting to see whether Jake Paul can actually back his bold claims. Who do you think will win?