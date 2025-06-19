David Benavidez Inches Closer to Return Amid Cruiserweight Rumors

Ever since David Benavidez defeated David Morrell earlier this year and got elevated to the WBC light-heavyweight full champion status, fans have been waiting for his next move. Dmitry Bivol dashed hopes for a dream matchup by choosing a trilogy fight with Artur Beterbiev instead.

With every door at 175 lbs almost shut, the Mexican Monster started looking at the cruiserweight division. However, just when it seemed like the move to cruiserweight was imminent, they might have found the next fight. On Thursday, David Benavidez’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, sat down with The Ring, revealing Bandera Roja’s next victim.

David Benavidez eyeing former world champion

Lewkowicz told The Ring that it has not been an easy task to find an opponent for the 28-year-old. “It’s not easy to find the right guy to fight Benavidez,” he said. Well, this is nothing new. Even in the super middleweight division, he was mandatory for Canelo Alvarez for almost a year. Yet, Cinnamon consistently dodged Benavidez, forcing the Interim champion to jump to the light-heavyweight. Even at 175 lbs, the pattern persisted when Dmitry Bivol relinquished his WBC title to chase Beterbiev’s trilogy. So, the frustration in Benavidez’s camp is understandable. However, the team has finally locked in the next candidate, with Callum Smith’s name being considered. “We’re also ready to go to England and fight Smith if the deal is right,” Lewkowicz added.

Although Lewkowicz also mentioned Anthony Yarde as a possible contender, the Interim WBO light heavyweight champion appears to be the frontrunner. “At this moment, there are two excellent challengers, but it’s not up to me, PBC, or David Benavidez. It’s up to Eddie Hearn if he wants to make the deal. We’re one call away,” Lewkowicz concluded.

With this, it seems like David Benavidez will be staying at 175 lbs for a bit longer now. Still, his ambitions in the cruiserweight division linger, with Bandera Roja setting his sights on another unbeaten powerhouse, suggesting a move up could be on the horizon.

A clash between two undefeated stars

A few days ago, with his options dwindling down, David Benavidez took to his social media to challenge the IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. Just like Bandera Roja, the 28-0 cruiserweight is also struggling to find an opponent, even calling out the unified champion Gilberto Ramirez.

However, with Zurdo’s calendar already booked, that fight seems like a pipe dream this year. Benavidez took the opportunity and commented on the Instagram page @dictateboxing’s page fantasy matchup post of Benavidez vs Opetaia. “@benavidez300 @jaiopetia Let’s make this fight happen!” he wrote, making his intentions clear.

The Australian champion has yet to respond, leaving this potential fight as a distant hope for now. Stylistically, though, it’s a perfect clash. With Opetaia’s unmatched technical prowess and devastating power and Benavidez’s relentless pressure-fighting style, this will be a war—a matchup for the ages. So, let’s hope the boxing gods align, and after Benavidez faces Callum Smith, this dream matchup becomes reality.

