David Benavidez Loses His Biggest Purse After Issuing Strict Condition for Canelo Alvarez Clash

It’s over, it’s not happening! David Benavidez may never fight Canelo Alvarez. ‘The Mexican Monster’ was once desperate to get the opportunity to share the ring with the undisputed super middleweight champion. With WBC mandatory status secured, the Interim champion spent countless hours trying to make it happen, but it never did.

The 28-year-old eventually moved to light heavyweight and found the success he was looking for. He fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell, vanquishing both. Now, Benavidez is waiting for a shot at the king of that division, Dmitry Bivol, who gave up his WBC belt to have the rubber match with Artur Beterbiev. Despite the time elapsed chasing the man, The Mexican Monster’ isn’t planning on heading back down to super middleweight to fight Canelo Alvarez.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think the fight between Canelo and me will happen at 168,” Benavidez told Fight Hub TV. “I don’t want to go back to 168. I’m good at 175, and I’m a world champion here. So, if you want to come up to fight at 175, I’m all good with that.” With barely a few years left in Canelo’s tank, and his loss to Bivol in 2022, it’s unlikely Canelo would plan a trip to the higher weight class, thus effectively shutting down chances of the mega fight happening. And with it goes his biggest fight purse yet.

“Right now, I can’t live in this fantasy world where like, maybe I’m going to get this fight, maybe this and that,” Benavidez reflected during the interview. “I’ve done my job. I’ve done everything to get this fight.” Notably, Canelo is currently in a four-fight agreement with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who has promised Hamzah Sheeraz a shot at Canelo Alvarez if the Brit can get past Edgar Berlanga this weekend.

If Sheeraz is successful, that leaves one fight in Canelo and Alalshikh’s contract, which, technically, the Saudi Royal can arrange between Benavidez and Canelo, but only time will tell whether that would happen. Not to forget, a Canelo-Bivol rematch is also a high-demand bout. Regardless, Canelo is currently headed for the mega fight against Terence Crawford on September 13th in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Benavidez is booked for November 22nd to fight Anthony Yarde.

While Benavidez isn’t willing to drop weight to fight Canelo, he seems to be ready to gain some weight to fight this boxer.

No Canelo Alvarez, no problem for David Benavidez

David Benavidez has had his issues with weight, so he doesn’t seem pleased with the idea of losing weight. However, he has his eyes set on a massive opportunity beyond the light heavyweight division. Ahead of his title defense against Yarde, the 28-year-old is already thinking about what could come next.

The hottest fight in the cruiserweight division right now is between Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Jai Opetaia. While the fight hasn’t been confirmed, the pair is on a collision course, having called each other out after their last bouts in a bid to unify three belts. “I think I would definitely love to fight both of them,” Benavidez told DAZN.

“But right now, I’m on this fight November 22. In the future, I think that’s where I’m going to end up at,” he added. Hungry for bigger challenges, Benavidez said, “At the end of the day, I just want to be the best version of myself and beat the best fighters out there so that way they have nothing to say about me.”

That’s that! After being ignored, David Benavidez is looking forward instead of backward. While this means fans will miss out on one of the greatest boxing matches, it’s definitely the right career move for the 28-year-old. Do you think he made the right decision?