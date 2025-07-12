David Benavidez Outraged at Boxing World for Protecting Team Canelo Amid PED Allegations

Eddy Reynoso, best known for his career-long work with two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, was once regarded as the best trainer in the sport. And for good reason. He didn’t just guide Canelo throughout his career in boxing, but also won the Trainer of the Year award twice. However, recent incidents have resulted in his name being dragged through the mud.

Earlier this year, Jaime Munguia, who joined Reynoso’s camp ahead of his rematch against Bruno Surace, tested positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites after the fight. This launched a wave of criticism towards Reynoso because of a list of fighters who had previously tested positive for PEDs while training under Reynoso. The list includes Canelo Alvarez, Julio Cesar Martinez, and Oscar Valdez.

If that wasn’t enough, Reynoso again came under fire this week after the new WBC interim flyweight champion, Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez, tested positive for a banned substance after a record-breaking win over Galal Yafai. Though Rodriguez was under Reynoso only in a limited capacity, the connection was enough for many, like Oscar De La Hoya, to allege his and Canelo’s involvement. Now, Canelo’s biggest nemesis, WBC and WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion David Benavidez, has also spoken out on the matter.

“If my team has seven fighters come out positive for steroids, we’d be shut down,” Benavidez told Seconds Out. “The whole gym. Nobody be able to work with us. So now, why is he(Canelo) getting special treatment? [Is it] because he’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars?” Benavidez further expressed his disdain, claiming that fighters today are blatantly cheating without any concern. “And then, nobody says s**t. It’s always, ‘Oh, we were not involved with them,’” he continued.

“At the end of the day, you have seven people that come off positive steroids, man. What’s going on? What are we doing?” Even though David Benavidez nonchalantly claimed seven fighters tested positive under the Reynoso banner, it’s worth noting that Ryan Garcia and Luis Nery weren’t training under Reynoso at the time they tested positive for PEDs.

Regardless, David Benavidez piled on, “They need to investigate them and get a big penalty, bro, something. Like what the f**k, like wait, what seven people come out positive for steroids and nobody’s saying s**t.”

In the meantime, Reynoso has responded to the latest controversy linking him to Francisco Rodriguez.

Eddy Reynoso clarifies his link with Francisco Rodriguez

After Rodriguez’s positive test became public knowledge, Reynoso has set the record straight, claiming he is not part of the boxer’s coaching team. “First and foremost, I am not Francisco’s coach or manager, whom I had the pleasure of meeting in person just yesterday,” Reynoso stated. The confusion stemmed from Rodriguez wearing ‘No Boxing, No Life’ gear, a brand founded by Reynoso, and him publicly thanking the veteran trainer on social media.

However, Reynoso explained that his support was limited to sponsorship and nothing else. “It is unfair that for appearing in a photo supporting Rodriguez, they want to hold me responsible,” he added. Distancing himself from any wrongdoing, Reynoso reiterated, “I don’t cook for the fighters, I don’t buy their food, I don’t give them supplements, and I certainly don’t give them banned substances.”

It appears the walls are closing in on Eddy Reynoso. Even though he continues to deny the allegations, some, like David Benavidez, don’t seem to be buying it. While his rivalry with Canelo Alvarez may have something to do with it, the question remains—is Eddy Reynoso responsible, or are the circumstances against him?