David Benavidez Presses Canelo With One Question After Munguia’s Failed B Sample

David Benavidez appears to have found fresh ammunition in his long-running feud with Canelo Alvarez. This follows a doping scandal involving Canelo’s teammate, Jaime Munguia, who tested positive for banned exogenous testosterone metabolites after his rematch with France’s Bruno Surace. Munguia had suffered a stunning sixth-round knockout loss to Surace late last year—a result that shocked many, given Surace’s underdog status. But their rematch was even more shocking.

In their rematch last month, Munguia managed to avenge the defeat with a unanimous decision victory. However, the win quickly came under scrutiny after his A-sample tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance about three weeks ago. Following the protocol set by VADA, Munguia requested analysis of his B-sample, which also came back positive on Friday. With Munguia now facing possible disciplinary action, the WBC and WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion seized the moment to take a jab at Canelo, posing a pointed question that casts a shadow over the integrity of the champion’s inner circle.

Highlighting Canelo’s claims that he is sure he can defeat David Benavidez, ‘The Mexican Monster’ claimed he doesn’t understand “why he wouldn’t fight me?” He took further digs at Canelo, suggesting that his entire team takes steroids. “Especially since, seeing that everybody in his team is on steroids, which means including him…,” Benavidez said. When the reporter pressed Benavidez about whether he thinks Canelo is also on steroids, the 28-year-old added, “Of course. Of course.”

It’s worth noting that Canelo Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol in two separate urine tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in February 2018. This was before Canelo was scheduled for his rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5, 2018. Alvarez and his team claimed that the source of the substance was contaminated meat consumed in Mexico, which was supported by the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory. Regardless, Benavidez wasn’t done attacking Canelo Alvarez.

“How does five people out of your camp get tested positive for steroids? I mean, all those f**king dudes in that camp are dirty,” Benavidez said. Notably, besides Canelo and Munguia, Oscar Valdez tested positive for phentermine in 2021, Julio Cesar Martinez also tested positive for a banned substance, and Ryan Garcia tested positive for Ostarine last year, although Garcia was not in the Canelo camp at the time of his positive test. Interestingly, Munguia started working with Eddy Reynoso just last year after suffering his knockout loss to Surace.

Regardless, David Benavidez’s animosity against Canelo stems from not being given the opportunity to fight, even though he was the WBC mandatory for Canelo for over a year in the super middleweight division. While there’s no word on who Benavidez will fight next, Canelo Alvarez is currently slated to fight two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford on 13th September in Las Vegas. However, the question is, can Crawford beat Canelo?

Shane Mosley reveals how Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford could be one-sided

Former world champion Shane Mosley, who lost a decision fight to Canelo Alvarez in 2012, believes the Canelo-Crawford fight can be one-sided, favoring his former opponent. With Crawford moving up two weight classes, Mosley feels size and style may be decisive factors. “I think Canelo is too big for Crawford,” said Mosley.

“If Crawford was a mover like the rest of them, then he could have a good chance. But he’s a fighter—and that’s going to be dangerous,” he continued. Crawford is known for engaging opponents rather than evading them, a trait Mosley sees as risky at 168 pounds. “He wants to move a little bit, but his heart is not in moving,” Mosley added. “He’s going to want to sit there with Canelo and fight him.”

If that happens, Mosley thinks that will cause problems for Crawford, making the fight potentially one-sided for Canelo.

That said, David Benavidez seems to be relentlessly berating Canelo Alvarez every opportunity he gets. Whether this results in a fight is unclear, but their feud is escalating day by day. Do you agree with Benavidez?