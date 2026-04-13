David Benavidez Reveals Alternate Plan to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Canelo Alvarez Uncertainty

It’s been years, but David Benavidez hasn’t forgotten Canelo Alvarez for ducking him. ‘The Mexican Monster’ has been chasing ‘Cinnamon’ for years, but has failed to convince the former undisputed super middleweight champion to share the ring with him. Tired, Benavidez has since moved to the light heavyweight division and performed wonders.

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He defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk, David Morrell, and Anthony Yarde, and now has a fight coming up with Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at cruiserweight. The pair will collide on May 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, before the fight, the 29-year-old revealed to NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. what he plans to do with Canelo Alvarez’s continued refusal.

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“You, trouble, trouble,” Beckham Jr. told Benavidez in a video shared by Source of Boxing.

“Yeah, [I’ve] been working hard now, bro, especially since I think it’s apparent that Canelo [doesn’t] want to fight me,” Benavidez responded. “So I’m just trying to make the best fights happen, you know, try to make the best fights for the fans… I told you, we don’t f—king… putting in some work, man. And then after that, I don’t know if you follow boxing, but you know Beterbiev and Bivol. There’s some two other monsters. So we’re going after them too. So, we’re not f—king around. We’re not playing.”

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Clearly, David Benavidez plans to come back down to light heavyweight, where Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol currently are. Benavidez was once in talks to face the winner of Bivol vs. Beterbiev. Although the pair went on to fight twice, winning one a piece, neither landed a fight against the American-Mexican fighter. Benavidez even became the full WBC light heavyweight champion when Bivol refused to fight him as a mandatory.

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Currently, a trilogy is pending between Beterbiev and Bivol, as Benavidez moves up to face Ramirez. Still, Benavidez appears determined to eventually face both Beterbiev and Bivol after coming back down to light heavyweight. In the meantime, ‘The Mexican Monster’ has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight.

David Benavidez feels a cruiserweight fight will bring the best out of him

The WBC light heavyweight champion is embracing a move up in weight as he prepares for Gilberto Ramirez. He believes the shift will unlock a new level in his performance. The unbeaten champion, who currently walks around at over 200 pounds, says the absence of a harsh weight cut is already making a difference in training.

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“I think being at this weight is going to give me the chance to be the best version of myself,” David Benavidez said. “I’m a bigger guy and like walking around heavier.

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“I don’t have to worry about the weight, so now it’s more of building muscle [and] the right muscle fibers,” he explained.

“I’m thinking I’m going to be faster. Everything is going to be better… It’s going to be a great fight.”

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However, a potential loss to Ramirez could damage his future fights against the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

In any case, David Benavidez has proven he is not afraid of the smoke. And he is willing to run a fade with anyone in any division. But do you think Canelo Alvarez is really ducking Benavidez?