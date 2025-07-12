David Morrell vs. Imam Khataev Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

The bright lights of Queens are ready to spotlight two fighters on a collision course at Louis Armstrong Stadium. While Shakur Stevenson’s bout and Sheeraz vs. Berlanga may be stealing the headlines, the real storm might just be brewing underneath—in a 175-pound showdown between David Morrell and Imam Khataev. Though the glitz might not be theirs just yet, the grit definitely is.

Morrell, the Cuban southpaw, arrives with a chip on his shoulder and lessons carved deep from his recent loss to David Benavidez. According to DAZN’s Chris Mannix, “It wasn’t that Morrell was outclassed…he got beat arguably by the best man at 175… I think he’s going to be a better fighter as a result.” A bounce-back is not just expected—it’s essential. Meanwhile, Khataev, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist from Russia, now based in Australia, is stepping into uncharted waters. He’s 10-0 with 9 knockouts and one undeniable mission: prove he belongs. Or in his own words, as quoted by Morrell himself, “I need to keep proving myself with this guy. He needs to prove himself, too. That’s why he took this fight with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting David Morrell vs. Imam Khataev: Who has better stats and record?

David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) enters this contest with a singular blemish—his UD loss to Benavidez. Before that, he stopped four of his last five opponents, including a devastating first-round KO of Yamaguchi Falcao and a 12th-round TKO over Aidos Yerbossynuly. The Cuban has been active, fighting every six months on average and totaling 31 rounds in his last five fights.

AD

In contrast, Imam Khataev is undefeated at 10-0 with an impressive 90% KO rate. His most recent fight—a unanimous decision win over Durval Elias Palacio—was the first time he went the distance. However, that same bout revealed concerns about his conditioning. As Teddy Atlas pointed out on his YouTube channel, “I think Morrell gets a test here… What I’ve seen of Khataev is that he has a good chin. Have I seen him hit by Morrell? No. Morrell’s talent will probably show itself.”

While Khataev’s rise has been steady, his résumé still lacks the elite names Morrell has tangled with. Commentator Chris Mannix emphasized the learning Morrell took from his loss, noting, “The Benavidez fight showed Morrell… he can’t get by with throwing single shots at light heavyweight.” It’s a hint that Morrell has been evolving, refining not just power but strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Morrell vs. Khataev height, weight, reach comparison, and more

On paper, David Morrell owns some clear advantages. The 27-year-old stands 6’1″ (185 cm) with a commanding 78.3″ (199 cm) reach. Imam Khataev, 30, measures 5’11″ (180 cm) with a 70.5″ (179 cm) reach—putting him at an 8-inch disadvantage in wingspan alone. That’s not just a number; it’s a battlefield on fight night.

Both boxers will weigh in at or below the 175-pound light heavyweight limit. But what’s perhaps more crucial is their stance contrast—Morrell is a slick southpaw while Khataev fights orthodox. These mirror-image styles often spark explosive exchanges. Add to that Morrell’s rank—#2 by WBA and WBC, #3 by WBO, and #8 by The Ring—versus Khataev’s #10 ranking by The Ring and the WBA, and this bout carries heavy implications for divisional supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite Khataev’s higher knockout percentage (90% vs. Morrell’s 82%), the Cuban has seen deeper waters—both in rounds and in opposition quality. While the Russian puncher has drawn comparisons to a younger Artur Beterbiev, Morrell is far from a tune-up. As noted in a feature by Boxing News 24, “Khataev must pressure Morrell… and lure him into the types of exchanges that benefited Benavidez.” But can he do it without gassing out?

Prediction: Based on reach, experience, activity, and fight IQ, the edge leans toward David Morrell. However, if Khataev’s chin holds and he turns the bout into a firefight, and if the fight actually happens despite the suspension, there’s a narrow window for the upset. According to Box.Live community polls, 85.7% favor Morrell, with 61.9% backing a KO. But boxing thrives on what‑ifs—and Khataev’s thunderous fists are itching to write one.