DAZN To Give Away Usyk-Dubois 2 Without PPV After Turki Alalshikh Meeting

When boxing’s heavyweight elites clash under the glowing lights of Wembley, it’s not just fists that fly—but also headlines. And this weekend, as Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois prepare to dance once more, it’s not just their rematch that has the world buzzing. It’s what’s happening around the ring that’s truly turning heads.

DAZN, the streaming powerhouse that has changed how we watch boxing, has recently made a move that could change the pay-per-view (PPV) business as we know it. This isn’t your typical last-minute discount code or fight week deal. This is something far bigger, fight enthusiasts. DAZN has announced that new annual customers can watch Usyk vs. Dubois 2 without paying extra for PPV after what seems to be a planned—and maybe important—meeting with H.E. Turki Alalshikh. That’s right, you read that right.

In a post shared by DAZN Boxing on X.com, the platform stated:

“Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois — live from a packed out Wembley Stadium — a battle to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world… Streaming exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View, available to fans across the globe.”

But the kicker followed shortly after: “New subscribers who sign up for an annual DAZN plan can watch it for free — it’s included.”

This surprise sweetener, especially for a bout of this size, looks like the first noticeable effect of DAZN’s growing cooperation with people like Alalshikh and groups like Queensberry and Riyadh Season. The broadcaster continued in its post: “We’re proud to bring boxing to the world…delivering the biggest names, the most iconic venues, and unforgettable nights that reach millions around the world.”

But they didn’t stop there. DAZN also teased its next big play—a unified global subscription model called The Ring Pass. Backed by the likes of The Ring, Matchroom, Golden Boy, and more, it aims to bundle all PPV events under one monthly premium service. As the post clarified, “One simple subscription. Every fight. All Pay-Per-Views included.”

If successful, this move could very well reshape the boxing business playbook—offering fans an all-access pass while undermining the traditional (and often criticized) PPV wall.

It’s not simply a bet when a boxing legend like Canelo Álvarez puts half a million dollars on your opponent. It’s a message. And that statement hit Daniel Dubois more than any strike before the battle. “Dynamite” isn’t just battling to make things right; he’s fighting back against the story.

Dubois fires back at Canelo Álvarez over $500K Usyk bet ahead of rematch

Even before the first bell sounds at Wembley Stadium, the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is steeped in tension, pride, and now, a headline-making wager from boxing royalty. Set for July 19, the sequel to their 2023 showdown has attracted more than just the usual buzz. This time, it’s drawn the attention—and money—of one of boxing’s most successful figures: Canelo Álvarez.

Their first encounter ended in high drama, with Usyk securing a ninth-round stoppage win. But controversy flared after a questionable low-blow call halted Dubois’ best moment of the fight. Since then, “Dynamite” Dubois has been laser-focused on one goal—redemption. And while he readies himself for another war, Álvarez has taken sides in very public—and pricey—fashion.

On July 14, the Mexican pound-for-pound king shared a tweet backing Usyk, along with a snapshot of his $500,000 bet. “Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!” the undisputed super middleweight champion wrote, alongside a promotional clip where he casually interacts with fans before sealing the wager.

The reaction from Dubois? Anything but casual. The British heavyweight, in a DAZN promo clip, dismissed Canelo’s high-stakes faith in Usyk with a sharp retort: “Don’t mean nothing to me. It don’t mean sht to me. Well he’s gonna lose his money but y’know I’m just focused now!”* His words weren’t just reactive—they were a warning.

This isn’t just a rematch anymore. It’s become a referendum on belief, mental strength, and pride. With Usyk exuding calm control and Dubois firing verbal jabs as potent as his right hand, July 19 promises fireworks long before the opening punch lands.