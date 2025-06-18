Deadline Set as Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Agree to Fight Terms Per Reports

Are we finally going to witness the two British greats go head-to-head? It certainly looks more likely than ever. Back in 2022, Anthony Joshua agreed to terms to face WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. However, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that a finalized deal was still far off. Joshua’s management company, 258, confirmed on Twitter: “258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec. 3 last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

At the time of their verbal agreement in 2022, the all-British super fight was estimated to be worth £200 million. But both fighters went in different directions. Tyson Fury fought and defeated Derek Chisora. Fast forward five years, and talks of the long-awaited showdown are heating up once more. @skysportsboxing recently fueled speculation with an Instagram post with a caption that read: “George Groves is adamant that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight this year ‼️🗣️.”

As far as former world champion and boxing analyst George Groves is concerned, there’s only one logical choice for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. “If I was either guy, I’d just fight each other and that’s it. I wouldn’t bother with any other fights,” Groves told Sky Sports. “I’m sure the money’s great and that but who’s going to be paying through the nose for either guy to not fight each other? Just save it now, fight each other with no more mileage on the clock, no more risks. Stuff goes wrong in camp or even on fight night. Both have been beat. Fury hasn’t won well for a long time. Just box each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Sports Boxing 🥊 (@skysportsboxing)

The long-standing rivalry between the two British heavyweights has fans eagerly awaiting their eventual clash, and Groves believes it’s finally going to happen. “There must be a number that makes it worthwhile for both guys. Maybe they’re just waiting for that number,” he said. “You don’t need to announce that fight now if it’s not happening till October. That fight will be nailed on. He’s had surgery, Joshua, and Fury’s out running. I’m pretty sure they’ll box in September, October, rematch next year.”

But for the fight to take place, Tyson Fury would need to come out of retirement, a decision that remains unclear. His promoter, Frank Warren, admitted the choice is entirely up to Fury. “Whether he’s going to come back or not, I have no idea. That will be his choice. He trains hard, he’s in the gym all the time. That’s something he feels he needs to do, it helps him with his bipolar,” Warren told Sky Sports. So right now, “He’s enjoying the fruits of his labors.” Still, a more recent report suggests Tyson Fury may be gearing up for a return to the ring sooner than expected.

Tyson Fury agrees to a shock comeback for the Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have verbally agreed to a blockbuster fight that will take place at Wembley Stadium, GB News has exclusively revealed. Fury, who announced his retirement back in January following a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, has now reversed his decision. Both of the 34-2 boxer’s professional defeats came at the hands of the Ukrainian southpaw, the first in May last year in Saudi Arabia and the second just weeks before his retirement.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – Open Workout – Wembley Arena – London

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua hasn’t fought since suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. For over five years, speculation surrounding a potential Fury vs. Joshua showdown has fueled debate and anticipation. Fury’s retirement appeared to close the door on what many believed would be a once-in-a-generation British heavyweight clash. But with both men now verbally agreeing to the fight, insiders confirm the long-awaited bout is finally on the cards. One source told GB News, “Fury and Joshua is a case of when, not if.”

According to the same source, Tyson Fury’s return is the reason behind his intense training routine in recent months. “Tyson has agreed to come out of retirement to face AJ, which is why he’s been working hard in the gym in recent months. Things should be made official in the coming weeks,” they said, suggesting that an official announcement to be made very soon. While Saudi Arabia has hosted many of boxing’s biggest fights, thanks in large part to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s involvement, both Fury and AJ are determined to keep this fight on home soil. The battle of Britain will take place at Wembley Stadium, a decision that is sure to excite UK boxing fans.

The final hurdle? Finances. While The Gypsy King reportedly earned £67.3 million from his December bout with Usyk, a clash with Anthony Joshua is expected to bring in even more. Sources suggest that the only thing delaying a formal announcement is the financial agreement between both camps. If terms are settled soon, the fight could take place by the end of this year, marking a historic moment for British boxing on its most iconic stage. With that said, who do you think comes out on top if Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally square off?