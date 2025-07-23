Deeply Saddened, Tim Tszyu Responds After Turki Alalshikh’s Criticism

To Tim Tszyu’s credit, despite being dropped in the first round, the Aussie responded by landing several solid right hands of his own. Even with a height and reach disadvantage, the 25-3 fighter caught Sebastian Fundora in the seventh round with a sharp left hook, followed by a powerful right hand that drew a roar from the crowd. However, a visibly demoralized Tszyu was ultimately forced to retire in the beginning of the 7th round, telling his corner he couldn’t continue. Still, he showed class in defeat, applauding Fundora’s performance.

“He’s one tough [expletive],” the Australian former champion told Jim Gray in his post-fight interview. “I tried to give it everything, but I just couldn’t do it. The victory belonged to Sebastian Fundora, the best 154-pounder in the world… It was hard to land, He’s tall as [expletive]. At times, I felt like I was shadowboxing with myself.” The loss marked Tszyu’s third consecutive title defeat on American soil, following his blood-soaked battle with Fundora earlier in 2024 and a brutal knockout loss to IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev. Ultimately, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh didn’t hold back in his criticism of Tim Tszyu, sharing his disappointment in a now-deleted tweet.

The remarks came shortly after Tszyu’s loss, with HE Alalshikh appearing unimpressed by ‘The Soul Taker’s’ performance. “I said to you from the beginning, Tim Tszyu does not deserve to be on a Riyadh Season or Ring Magazine card,” HE Alalshikh wrote. Now, less than five days later, Tszyu has responded, not with words of retaliation, but with reflection. The son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu took to his official Instagram account, posting a photo of himself on the canvas and offering a heartfelt message to his supporters. “After taking some time to reflect on the fight, I wanted to share the following message,” he began.

Tim Tszyu opened up about the challenges he’s faced in recent years, writing, “To say the last few years have been filled with adversity would be an understatement. A lot of people have their own opinions of where ‘things went wrong,’ but no matter who you are, life is going to throw curveballs, and how you respond is what defines the type of person you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tszyu (@timtszyu)

Despite the heartbreak of falling short of a lifelong dream, Tszyu expressed pride in the way he has carried himself. “I dared to be great and had the courage to take on challenges most wouldn’t,” he wrote. Acknowledging the criticism that followed his defeat, he noted, “I see my name in headlines in a negative light and hear plenty of people putting me down. The reality is we all experience failure in life, but in the nature of my job, those failures are very public.” For the 30-year-old, failure isn’t something to fear, but a cost of chasing greatness. “It’s part of the price you pay in the pursuit of a life you can be proud of,” he added.

In the end, he closed his message with a note to fans and those facing personal struggles: “For anyone out there fighting their own battles, I hope you can use me as an example to keep pushing forward no matter your current adversity, the outside noise, or even your own inner doubts. The journey continues.” And of course, it was a true display of a champion’s mindset. But the big question now is: what’s next?

Tim Tszyu responds to critics after Sebastian Fundora loss

The rematch, hyped as a shot at redemption, ended with Tim Tszyu’s corner throwing in the towel before the start of the eighth round. Battling through swelling, cuts, and the relentless pressure that makes Sebastian Fundora such a difficult opponent, Tszyu fought valiantly. According to Bad Left Hook, the stoppage wasn’t about heart; it was about necessity. The visible damage on Tszyu’s face told its own story. But amid growing speculation about his future, Tszyu responded directly in a candid message shared via Boxing Social.

Reflecting on his career, Tim Tszyu said, “I was just thinking about when I first started the sport. What I said was I wanted to get to the very, very top, and I didn’t mind crashing or burning on the way up… We did crash and burn, but we still move forward… Sometimes it’s who you become in the pursuit of greatness rather than the result itself… The goal, the goal doesn’t change.” Even in defeat, Tszyu remained composed and grounded, showing a level of humility that won over many fans.

He continued, “Sorry I couldn’t get the victory. He was just a better man, and I’ll have to accept that even though it’s hard… I gave him my all… The goal doesn’t change.” While Tszyu’s own words carried weight, his promoter George Rose also stepped up to defend him, telling Fox Sports, “Tim Tszyu is an absolute warrior… there’s no person out there who could’ve done better.” That said, do you think Tim Tszyu will retire after such a brutal loss, or will he come back stronger? And if he chooses to stay in the game, who would you like to see him face next?