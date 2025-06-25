Deon Nicholson vs. Devonte Williams Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

If you’re free this Friday night, there’s plenty of action waiting on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. One bout that’s generating serious buzz is the light heavyweight clash between Deon Nicholson and Devonte Williams. The fight, available to stream via BLK Prime and PPV.com alongside the main event, has captured the attention of boxing fans, especially with the looming question: who’s walking away with the win?

Nicholson is a familiar name in the light heavyweight ranks, bringing experience and power to the ring. On the other hand, Williams is stepping into new territory, moving up in weight to take on this challenge. It’s a bold move—and one that’s added an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup. So, if you’re in the mood to place a bet or just want to make an informed pick, here’s a breakdown of their stats and recent performances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Deon Nicholson vs. Devonte Williams: Who has better stats and record?

Deon ‘The Equalizer’ Nicholson, 34, is the older of the duo, with a professional record of 21-1 (17 KOs). The Tuscaloosa native has been absent from the ring for three months shy of a year, having last defeated previously unbeaten Sergio Jimenez in August last year via unanimous decision. The only red notch in his otherwise pristine resume came against Efetobor Apochi, where he was dropped twice en route to a technical knockout loss.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’Andre Nicholson (@deonequalizer) Expand Post

Nicholson was on a 12-fight knockout streak when he started his boxing career in August 2016, which helped him amass an incredible 80.95% knockout ratio. Devonte ‘Boogeyman’ Williams, 31, on the other hand, has a respectable record of 13-1 (6 KOs). He is coming off a super middleweight fight against Cleotis Pendarvis, which he won via unanimous decision all the way back in December 2021, making the upcoming fight his first in four long years.

To make matters worse, Williams suffered his first professional setback four years before Pendarvis, against Kenton Sippio-Cook. His knockout ratio stands at a modest 46.15%, which doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially when stepping into a new weight class. Overall, the odds are stacked against Williams. He’s less experienced, has been out of the ring for some time, is making his light heavyweight debut, and will be fighting his first-ever 10-round bout.

All signs point to a difficult night ahead. Nicholson, by contrast, has the upper hand in every key area and is expected to dominate. It wouldn’t be surprising if the fight ends in a one-sided affair, potentially capped off by a devastating knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nicholson vs. Williams height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Even though it’s not looking good for the ‘Boogeyman,’ can his physical attributes save him from the beating he has signed up for? ‘The Equalizer’ stands tall at 5′ 11″/180cm, with a wingspan of 73″/185cm. Now, compared to that, Williams is slightly taller at 6′ 2″/188cm. Unfortunately, details about his reach are unavailable. And the height advantage isn’t significant enough to tip the fight in his favor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devonte Williams (@vontethelegend) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s more, since Williams is used to fighting in super middleweight and middleweight, even with a weight advantage, it will only make him slower. The final weight for the fighters hasn’t come in yet, but it’s unlikely that Williams will have an advantage in the weight department either. Williams can only win the fight by some miracle because, realistically, he doesn’t even have a puncher’s chance of beating Nicholson.

Having said that, the Deon Nicholson vs. Devonte Williams fight will be a one-sided affair, making him a heavy favorite. But do you think Williams can make the unthinkable happen?