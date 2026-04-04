Deontay Wilder Dating History: Ex-Fiancée Telli Swift, Ex-Wife Jessica Scales, Mysterious New Girlfriend, and Other Rumors

Deontay Wilder is back in the spotlight with his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora. The fight is about to go down Saturday night at the O2 Arena, as Wilder enters his 40s. But even at his age, ‘The Bronze Bomber’s love life hasn’t slowed down.

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With eight children from multiple different women, Deontay Wilder has a long dating history. And ahead of his fight, his love has become a talking point among fans. So, here’s everything you need to know about the women Deontay Wilder has dated.

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Deontay Wilder and the mothers of his eight children

Wilder’s earliest known public romantic involvement is linked to Helen Duncan. The couple dated as young adults while they lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wilder even had a daughter with Duncan named Naieya in March 2005. Naieya suffers from Spina bifida, and Wilder has often spoken about her as his motivation to start boxing.

However, that relationship didn’t last long as Wilder went on to marry Jessica Scales in 2009. The couple shared two daughters and two sons together. Despite the big family, Wilder and Scales divorced in 2017, with some reports suggesting Wilder had started an affair with reality TV personality and model Telli Swift at the time.

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Swift, of course, is Wilder’s most well-known ex-partner. While Swift had a son, Kerron Swift, from her previous relationship, she had a daughter, Kaorii Lee Wilder, with Deontay Wilder. Kaorii was born in February 2018, and on her gender reveal, Wilder and Swift got engaged. But even this relationship didn’t last long. The mothers of Wilder’s other two children are unknown.

Who is Deontay Wilder dating now?

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Swift and Wilder went through an ugly divorce, and the pair is currently involved in a custody battle for their daughter. However, Wilder appears to have moved on, as he appears to have started dating singer and designer Jarae from Atlanta.

The couple has been featured multiple times on Wilder’s social media, confirming their relationship status after his split from Telli Swift. Jarae first caught attention when she accompanied Wilder to the Ring Awards in January, where the pair stepped out in matching fur coats.

Since then, she has shared photos of them together online, including affectionate moments like the couple kissing. Wilder also posted a picture with Jarae and his children at the premiere of ‘Moses The Black,’ further signaling how serious the relationship has become.

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Beyond her relationship with Wilder, Jarae is building her own career in music and fashion, running a clothing line called Star Girl alongside releasing songs.

With such a long list of ex-partners, one can only hope Deontay Wilder is finally happy in his personal life. But what do you make of Wilder’s dating history?