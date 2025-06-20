Deontay Wilder Details True Extent of Shoulder Injury That Derailed Career

The retirement of Tyson Fury had left a massive hole in an already slim heavyweight division. So, when Deontay Wilder announced his comeback, it was a welcome development. However, given The Bronze Bomber’s last few years in the ring, it was tough to be hopeful. After all, he lost 4 out of his last 5 fights. No one comes back from such a devastating run.

But, according to Wilder, things will be different now. Why? Because the last American heavyweight champion is back to his best. In a recent sit-down interview with BoxingScene, the 39-year-old revealed that he is at his best. “I’m gonna feel amazing. You know, my mind is back, my spirit, physically I’m back,” he claimed.

Emphasizing the matter, Wilder further revealed that his last few years have been a struggle due to constant shoulder injuries. “I’m free of injuries now. I could never, you know,” he said while swinging his right arm at full speed. “They used to call me windmill Wilder. I ain’t had that windmill no more. I got that mo********r back now,” he added with a huge smile on his face.

Honestly, it is quite heartwarming to see Deontay Wilder in such a joyous mood after such a long time. According to the American, we should get used to it as he has put all his physical demons behind him now. “I’ve had two surgeries on my shoulders. It caused me to still be injured at least the last three to four years of my career,” he revealed.

Those last years were a constant struggle as he was in pain all the time. But he powered through because his life depended on it. He accepted that resting would have healed his injury quickly. But with no exact timeline on recovery, he chose to go out and perform, adapting to this new reality, rather than getting irritated by it.

Now that the American has put all that behind him, he is ready to find his way to the top and has set his sights on Anthony Joshua.

Deontay Wilder’s ready for the Joshua challenge

The Deontay Wilder-Anthony Joshua clash has been in the works since 2024. However, the deal never came together. Now, with the 39-year-old eager to execute his 3-fight plan for 2025, he is already looking ahead following his June 27 comeback bout against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

With both Joshua and Wilder experiencing a dip in their momentum and looking for a big matchup, this clash makes sense. And with Eddie Hearn and AJ open to making the matchup official, ‘Bronze Bomber’ has also shared his verdict.

In a recent interview with Inside Boxing Live, Wilder declared, “Let’s get it on,” talking about whether he would ever fight Joshua. “As long as he is in the division, I’m in the division, I’m always willing to fight,” he said, igniting the rumors. It is worth mentioning that Joshua is currently recovering from an elbow surgery. Hearn has hinted at a December return for the Britton puncher.

Given Deontay Wilder fights in June and is also linked with a crossover fight against Francis Ngannou, the timing seems perfect. And despite both boxers’ momentum in shreds, they are big enough names to sell out an arena. Would you love to see that fight? Let us know your thoughts down below.