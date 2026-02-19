Deontay Wilder Doubles Down on Tyson Fury Cheating Claims With Past PED Allegations

Has Tyson Fury really cheated in his fights with Deontay Wilder? This question has been storming the boxing world, as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ remains convinced of it. In their trilogy bout, ‘The Gypsy King’ won two of the fights, with one ending in a draw. However, even five years after they last fought, Wilder has continued to allege that Fury cheated in the first two. Now, the former WBC champ has doubled down on those claims, bringing up the Brit’s previous PED usage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview, Deontay Wilder lashed out at Tyson Fury once again, reinforcing his accusations. This time, the Alabama native added Fury’s alleged use of banned substances to the already mounting claims of glove tampering during their fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deontay Wilder brings up Tyson Fury’s past PED use as cheating allegation mounts

“I know the perfect information when it’s facts out here. All people have to do Bryan is do research. Go do some homework on him. Have I ever been caught for any PEDs or steroids? No! Have you? Yeah,” Wilder said in the LastStand podcast. “Have I been accused of any of these things? Bore me, a cheater, gloves, anything dealing with the gloves? No. But he have. Multiple times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go back to the Christian Hammer fight. You can go back to my fight. The first 0ne… when the referee was holding his gloves and he was looking at the corner like he was really get caught, you can see the sneak in this level. It’s something that I even got a person from his own camp explain this to me. Trust me,” the former WBC heavyweight champ added.

For the unversed, Deontay Wilder pointed out Tyson Fury getting popped for using anabolic substance Nandrolone against Christian Hammer, which the English heavyweight won dominantly. However, despite ‘The Gypsy King’ testing positive for a banned substance, the British Boxing Board of Control revealed that the 37-year-old would keep the victory, while UK Anti-Doping ruled that Fury’s win should have been disqualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As for Wilder’s accusations of glove tampering, there has been no conclusive evidence to support those claims. Still, it is true that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ accused Fury of manipulating his gloves after being stopped in their second fight in 2020, an allegation WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman labeled “ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Fury vs Wilder rivalry has picked up steam once again, fans have been waiting for the Englishman to address these accusations. And to curb that curiosity, the former heavyweight champion has finally stepped forward and taken a few shots at his ex-adversary.

Tyson Fury responds to ‘the Bronze Bomber’s claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the whirlwind of Deontay Wilder’s accusations, fans wanted to hear from Tyson Fury. However, while many expected a detailed breakdown of the Brit addressing each allegation, Fury chose a different route. Instead, he called Wilder mentally unwell for continuing to push the cheating claims, something he linked to posting knockout clips of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ on social media.

“I’m just sat here thinking about all the stuff that Deontay Wilder been saying recently,” Fury said in a social media video. “And even me, I sort of got dragged into posting stuff, video of me knocking him out and whatever. I’ve just deleted that, took it of my story because rather than retaliate and hate on somebody, this man really does have mental health issues. It’s evident to see,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as both heavyweight stars have traded verbal jabs, many boxing fans would assume Fury took the accusations as personal attacks. Not quite. According to ‘The Gypsy King’, his former opponent is going through difficult times, which he believes is the reason behind Wilder’s comments.

“Tough times can make people do and say crazy things. I know he’s been having a tough time with his personal life and his family and stuff, so it’s been very difficult times for Deontay Wilder,” Fury added. “So whatever he says, I take it with a pinch of salt, I know it’s not personal…We shared some great fights over the years, and I pray for him, 100%.”

So, with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury seemingly back on a collision course once again, do you think there’s a chance they meet in the ring in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.